Newcastle are pushing 'hard' to sign out-of-contract defender Lloyd Kelly and a deal is likely to happen, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies are hoping to close the deal for the Bournemouth defender, who is set to leave on a free transfer next month after five seasons with the club.

Eddie Howe’s side are also expecting to sign Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo, who is also set to leave on a free transfer in June.

The two central defenders would add depth to the Newcastle side, which has struggled with injuries this campaign and lost star centre-back Sven Botman for six months.

Kelly’s potential move to Newcastle would reunite him with Howe, who coached the 25-year-old at Bournemouth four years ago.

The Englishman has also struggled with injuries this season and appeared in the starting eleven for the Cherries only 17 times in the Premier League.

Lloyd Kelly ‘Open’ to Newcastle Move

The Magpies are pushing to get a deal over the line

Kelly had interest from the likes of Tottenham and Milan last year, as Ange Postecoglou’s side were looking for a replacement for Micky van de Ven, who was out with an injury.

Bournemouth then turned down Spurs’ bid for Kelly, who is now set to leave for free, with Newcastle being the front-runners for his signature this summer.

The Magpies are "optimistic" about concluding the deal, Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT:

“With Lloyd Kelly, Newcastle have always had quite a clear indication that he's open to the move. "Now he's a free agent, Newcastle are very optimistic on that one, they're pushing quite hard and that one is likely to get done.”

Kelly has played 141 times for Bournemouth in five years at the club. The versatile 1.90m centre-back is also able to play on the left side and has done so 12 times in the Premier League this season.

As the Englishman approaches the peak years of his career, Newcastle fans can only hope the 25-year-old can stay fit. In the previous two seasons, Kelly missed 27 Premier League games due to injuries.

Newcastle Face Competition for Tosin Adarabioyo

There are many suitors for the Fulham defender

Newcastle are also hoping to sign Fulham’s out-of-contract defender Tosin Adarabioyo but face competition for the centre-back.

Jacobs suggests that the Magpies remain optimistic about sealing the deal:

“With Tosin, although Newcastle are optimistic, it's important to note that there are far more suitors.”

Earlier this season, Adarabioyo rejected Fulham’s offer to extend his stay at Craven Cottage and is now set for a new challenge in the Premier League.

Manchester United are also among the clubs interested, as the Red Devils look to replace Raphael Varane, whose contract also expires this summer.

Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo's statistical averages per 90 minutes (2023/24 Premier League) Lloyd Kelly Tosin Adarabioyo Tackles 1.39 1.17 Tackles won 1.10 0.61 Ball recoveries 6.99 2.39 Interceptions 0.75 1.39 Pass completion percentage 74.3 84.5

For both United and Newcastle, Adarabioyo’s signing on a free would help to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations in the upcoming transfer window.

Both clubs are navigating tight budgets this summer and are also ready to sell players to have more transfer funds available.

