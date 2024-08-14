Newcastle United are "quite confident" of securing the signing of Marc Guehi, with talks between the Magpies and Crystal Palace over the transfer ongoing, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Guehi's stock has risen this summer after impressing in the limelight of England's Euro 2024 campaign. However, these tournament performances also followed an excellent campaign at Selhurst Park, making 29 appearances for a resurgent Palace team under Oliver Glasner.

With two years remaining on his contract, the south London club are eager to cash in now, with Newcastle reportedly leading the race to sign the centre-back, fending off interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United. The north-east outfit are said to have submitted a third bid for Guehi earlier this week, a proposal that is supposedly being 'considered' by the Eagles, as an agreement draws closer.

Newcastle 'Quite Confident' of Signing Guehi

Crystal Palace want £65m to sell

After forming an impressive partnership with John Stones at the heart of England's defence this summer, Guehi was always likely to attract interest from the Premier League's top sides. Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart described the 24-year-old as 'exceptional' during the continental tournament, with a move to a club competing for a place in Europe now on the cards.

The former Chelsea man has settled in south London in recent years, establishing himself as one of the division's most accomplished defenders. Making 111 appearances for Palace since signing from the Blues for £18 million in 2021, Glasner and the club's hierarchy have made the decision to maximise their earnings on the player right now, before his contract enters its final 24 months.

Newcastle's initial bid was quickly dismissed, before a second bid worth £50 million was also rejected. The third offer, however, appears to have set the wheels in motion with regard to an agreement, with the Tynesiders said to have finally got close to Palace's £65 million valuation.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano revealed that Eddie Howe's side are confident they'll get the deal done:

"Negotiations are ongoing on this one. Newcastle are, I would say, quite confident they have returned with a new bid, that they are in direct contact with Crystal Palace. "Palace always wanted something like £65 million for Marc. So that's why the negotiation has always been difficult, but the interest is still there."

If Guehi does arrive at St James' Park, he'll be expected to compete with the likes of Sven Botman and Fabian Schar for a place in the Toon's team. An injury to the former last season derailed the Magpies' season, and the club are eager to safeguard against such scenarios for the upcoming campaign by adding a player of Guehi's calibre into the group.

Guehi's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Pass Accuracy 86.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.98 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 4 Tackles Per 90 1.24 Interceptions Per 90 0.8 Clearances Per 90 3.96 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.29

Newcastle Interested in Madueke

Howe wants a right-winger this summer

Alongside a centre-back to ensure this area of the pitch doesn't look depleted with one injury, upgrading on Miguel Almiron on the right side of Howe's attack is the other major priority for Newcastle this summer. The club remain in talks with a Saudi-Pro League team over a potential deal for Almiron, which would necessitate the signing of a player in this position.

The Magpies have reportedly identified Chelsea's Noni Madueke as an option, and are interested in bringing the former PSV winger to the north-east this summer. Madueke started just 13 league games last season for the west Londoners, and due to the surplus of attacking options at Stamford Bridge, could be available in this window.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 14/08/2024