Newcastle United's search for Marc Guehi has been dubbed as one of the biggest sagas of the transfer window, with a deal having dragged on for a number of months in a bid to tempt the Crystal Palace star to St. James' Park. But Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that they are in a 'race against time' for his signature.

Guehi has been an ideal target for many clubs across the Premier League, though with 10 days left he remains at Selhurst Park - including captaining the club on Sunday. But with centre-back partner Joachim Andersen being linked with a move away from the club, Newcastle must hurry as Palace won't be willing to lose both of their star men in their backline.

Marc Guehi Saga Has Dragged on Throughout Summer

The Eagles defender has been on the radar of many clubs in England

Guehi has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park for quite some time, but that was expedited with his EURO 2024 cameo for England where he massively impressed.

Marc Guehi's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 12th Clearances Per Game 3.5 3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.2 7th Tackles Per Game 1.1 =14th Interceptions Per Game 0.7 7th Match rating 6.55 13th

Negotiations between the Magpies and the Eagles looked to have come to a head at the start of the month with a report from the Telegraph suggesting that Newcastle were 'closing in' on a deal to sign the Three Lions star, but that has gone quiet - whilst recent reports have suggested that their fourth bid for Guehi has been rejected, leaving a deal in limbo.

Jacobs: Newcastle "In Race Against Time" for Guehi

Other deals could prevent them signing the defender

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that Newcastle would have to act quickly - not only with the transfer window ticking down, but with interest in Andersen meaning that Palace would block any Guehi move if the Dane departs. He said:

"Yeah, Newcastle are in a period of deliberation. They're going to have to think quickly, and the fact that Guehi started and captained Crystal Palace [vs Brentford on Sunday] is a message from Palace. "We still know that they don't want to lose Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi in the same window, so it's kind of a race against time for all suitors - because if one of them does go first, the other one becomes off the table."

Guehi Signing Would be Serious Statement of Intent

The Eagles star would be a level above what they have defensively

Guehi is an outstanding defender, as we have seen throughout his club career at Crystal Palace but more notably for England at EURO 2024.

Newcastle have built themselves a superb team in recent seasons by improving on two or three positions per year; central midfield boasts the likes of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, their wide defence offers youth and quality in Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier and Lewis Hall, and their attack is becoming slightly more star-studded with Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak leading their ranks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guehi has made 17 appearances for England, with six of those coming at EURO 2024.

But Guehi would arguably be the biggest statement signing of them all. It's extremely rare that Premier League clubs now sign elite players from one another for big money, but with Guehi shining on the international stage, that would cement Newcastle's place as a definitive European challenger as they will have ousted the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United to the signing of the Englishman.

If they can get that deal over the line, it's a huge step in the right director for themselves and the Saudi PIF.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-08-24.