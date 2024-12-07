Miguel Almiron's days at Newcastle United look numbered, and the Magpies are ready to offload the Paraguayan attacker, according to ex-Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown.

This season, the 30-year-old has rarely got a look, falling down Eddie Howe's pecking order at St James' Park. The right-winger has lacked game time this season and lost prominence in the Newcastle team, having played an essential role in their Champions League qualification in 2023.

Now on the outskirts of the first team, with the January transfer window drawing close, Brown has suggested the Tyneside giants are ready to move Almiron on to strengthen Howe's side amid a topsy-turvy season. He told Football Insider:

"I’ve heard they’re looking to move him on. They’re drumming up a bit of interest and they’ll accept the right offer in the January transfer window. So with the money they bring in from his sale, I’d expect that will be reinvested into the squad because there are a few areas they want to strengthen."

Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes are Howe's other right-wing options, although the latter has been used more in his favoured left-wing position. Brown claims the Magpies want to bolster their right wing:

"That’s their priority and it will be even more so if he (Almiron) leaves. How much money they’ll get for him at this stage, I’m not sure, but they want to raise some funds."

Newcastle prepared to sell Miguel Almiron

The Paraguayan could depart in January

Almiron has been with Newcastle since January 2019, when he arrived from MLS side Atlanta United for £20 million. He initially took time adapting to life in the Premier League but came to the fore with stellar performances in the 2022-23 campaign.

The 64-cap Paraguay international has plenty of experience, but Howe has lost faith in him this season, preferring Murphy on the right. He has just under a year left on his contract, which contains a £60m release clause, and the Magpies are ready to cash in to reinvest in a potential replacement as they look to push for a European qualification spot.

Almiron's Premier League 2024/25 Appearances 7 Goals 0 Assists 0 Shots Per 90 0.8 Key Passes Per 90 0.2 Succesful Take-ons Per 90 N/A

All statistics are courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 07/12/2024.