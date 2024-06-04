Highlights Newcastle set to sign Lloyd Kelly on free transfer after missing out on Adarabioyo. Deal expected to be finalised in coming weeks.

Newcastle keen on bolstering back line and were attracted to Kelly's Premier League experience and versatility. Clever business move.

Kelly's arrival will provide competition at the back for Botman, Schar, and Lascelles and more updates are expected soon.

Newcastle United are set to sign Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, after missing out on Tosin Adarabioyo earlier this week. Heading into next season, Newcastle brass - including Eddie Howe - were keen to bolster the heart of their back line - and Kelly and Adarabioyo’s free agent status appealed to them given their battle with financial-based regulations.

Chelsea, however, won the battle for the former Manchester City academy prospect, meaning that Kelly was the next port of call. Thanks to the 25-year-old’s Vitality Stadium contract expiring in June, the Bristol-born ace's attainability was an attractive prospect for those at the Tyneside club.

Able to play on the left or in the centre of a back four, snaring a Premier League-proven asset in Kelly will be considered to be clever business in northeast England, with him poised to add competition for the likes of Sven Botman, Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles.

Newcastle Set to Sign Kelly on a Free

Bournemouth contract coming to an end

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Romano suggested that Kelly’s move to St James’ Park should be finalised in the coming weeks with all parties now working on the ‘formal details’ after a five-season stint with the side from the south coast. Across his stint with Bournemouth, Kelly has played 141 times, with his positional versatility coming in very handy when push comes to shove.

“Newcastle are prepared to complete Lloyd Kelly deal in the next weeks, working on formal details of the free transfer. Understand there’s no change of plans like happened for Tosin Adarabioyo; Kelly, expected to join #NUFC in July. Here we go, soon.”

Kelly’s switch from Bournemouth to Newcastle would see him reunite him with former boss Howe, who coached the 25-year-old down south four years ago. His injury woes during the 2023/24 season could be a cause for concern, however, seeing as he missed out on 12 top flight outings through three separate injuries.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kelly played 23 Premier League games for the Cherries in 2023/24.

As a free transfer, Kelly's acquisition would be a positive deal in terms of complying with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability (PSR) rules. According to The Telegraph, the Bristol City graduate had piqued the interest of a host of a Champions League clubs, both in England and across the continent, though it was the Magpies who have acted the quickest.

Kelly 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Bournemouth Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 1,558 19th Aerials won per game 1.2 8th Tackles per game 1 =9th Clearances per game 2.6 4th Average passes per game 33.6 5th Overall rating 6.40 19th

Newcastle Targeting New Goalkeeper

Centre-back, right wing and a forward also eyed

In terms of the additional transfer business Newcastle are looking to sort out this summer, a new goalkeeper has been earmarked as a priority. Loris Karius' departure, combined with Martin Dubravka's uncertainty, the club are looking to bring in at least one man to bolster their options between the sticks, according to The Athletic.

Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and Giorgi Mamardashvili of Valencia have been watched, per the report. The common consensus is that Howe and his entourage will bring in a back-up to the injury-struck Pope rather than a direct challenger, largely thanks to their failure to secure European football.

Alongside Ramsdale and Mamardashvili, the club have a registered interest in young Englishman James Trafford and veteran glovesman Asmir Begovic, with them likely to follow with a bid for the former. A new centre-back (Kelly), a right-winger and a forward are also considered to be priority positions to fill.