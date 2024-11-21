Newcastle United could be about to realise their August ambitions for Marc Guehi despite a four-month delay - with reports suggesting that the Magpies are back in the market for the Crystal Palace star after he failed to agree a new contract in south London.

Guehi's outstanding EURO 2024 campaign with England put the 'superstar' on a pedestal to earn his place on the shortlist of the Premier League's leading clubs, and Newcastle took that up by making four bids for his services - and though a deal couldn't be completed, they are reportedly set to revisit that in the winter.

Newcastle Set to Resurrect Marc Guehi Interest

The Magpies are desperate to add to their centre-back ranks

The report from The Northern Echo suggests that the Magpies are ready to resurrect their interest in Guehi in the January transfer window, with the Eagles' failure to secure a new deal for the England star increasing Eddie Howe's chances of being able to land the Chelsea academy graduate.

Marc Guehi's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 990 =1st Goals 2 2nd Clearances Per Game 6 2nd Blocks Per Game 1.1 1st Interceptions Per Game 0.7 8th Match rating 6.90 3rd

Guehi came under four bids from Newcastle in the summer, with each added increment failing to get a deal over the line - and as such, a move broke down despite reports in early August suggesting that a transfer was closing in on completion.

The report states that Newcastle's final offer was around £60million, and though Palace dug their help in, it's thought that other members of their board were more than happy to accept that fee. Guehi has just 18 months left on his contract, and the available window for being able to cash in on his services continues to tighten - and although there were talks of a new deal after Newcastle's failure to land their man, there are no indications that Guehi will want to extend his stay at Selhurst Park.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guehi has 22 caps for England and was a huge part of the EURO 2024 squad.

That will strengthen Newcastle's hand in the winter window, and it also represents Palace's last big opportunity to secure a huge fee for one of their best assets with Michael Olise having left. Newcastle won't be returning with the same rejected offer in August, given that Guehi's value has declined in previous months due to his contract running out - and not only that, but Newcastle's recruitment team will be wary of the fact that Palace's poor start to the season could have shifted their own ambitions.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-11-24.