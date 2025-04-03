Newcastle United are keeping close tabs on Roma defender Evan Ndicka and are 'ready to meet' his transfer valuation, according to CaughtOffside.

The Magpies are believed to be among several Premier League clubs keen on the 25-year-old centre-back, including Nottingham Forest, who could potentially offer him Champions League football next season.

Ndicka is reportedly valued at €40m (£33m) and could be offloaded by Roma if they fail to secure European football for next season to balance their financial books.

Roma are unbeaten in Serie A since the end of December and sit sixth in the table with eight games to go.

Newcastle Tracking Roma's Evan Ndicka

Serie A club in no rush to sell the 25-year-old

According to CaughtOffside, Roma will be in no hurry to sell Ndicka this summer if they manage to qualify for European competitions, as he is seen as a vital part of Claudio Ranieri’s squad.

The Ivory Coast international has played every single minute of their Serie A campaign this season and missed just one game in the Europa League, where Roma crashed out in the last 16 to Athletic Bilbao.

Ndicka joined the Italian giants from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023 and still has over three years left on his contract, running until June 2028.

The 25-year-old, praised as ‘the strongest defender in Serie A’, was considered by Premier League leaders Liverpool before sealing his Stadio Olimpico switch 21 months ago.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ndicka has made 43 appearances for Roma this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Newcastle are likely to search for defensive reinforcements this summer, as centre-backs Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles’ contracts are expiring.

While Eddie Howe has confirmed Schar's contract extension is nearing completion, Lascelles is set to depart after an injury-hit season, with Newcastle also eyeing Marc Guehi as a potential replacement.

Evan Ndicka's Roma Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 30 Goals 0 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 2,700

