Newcastle United could make a move for Hugo Ekitike in the summer transfer window, according to reports from France - with a strong season at Eintracht Frankfurt marking a breakthrough campaign for the young Frenchman.

Ekitike has 13 Bundesliga strikes to his name already this season, and that has seen Newcastle take a keen interest in him once again after previous interest. However, a move may only happen if Alexander Isak is sold elsewhere, with Liverpool thought to be extremely keen on the in-form Premier League star - and any sale to a rival would see Ekitike's price ramped up, thanks to the finances involved for the Swedish talent.

Report: Newcastle 'Want' Ekitike as Potential Alexander Isak Replacement

The report by Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri states that Newcastle are facing competition from their competitors for Alexander Isak, with Liverpool thought to have made the Swede a 'summer priority' for Arne Slot - and, by anticipating a potential departure, the Magpies have made Ekitike their top idea for a replacement.

Hugo Ekitike's Bundesliga statistics - Eintracht Frankfurt squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 13 2nd Assists 3 4th Key Passes Per Game 1.3 =3rd Shots Per Game 3.5 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.6 2nd Match rating 7.31 2nd

The young Frenchman was fancied by the Toon Army years ago, prior to Isak signing at St. James' Park - and although a deal to Paris Saint-Germain materialised instead, it hasn't seen Eddie Howe's interest wane. Ekitike has 13 goals and three assists since the start of the season, which is a superb tally for Frankfurt, who currently sit fourth in the Bundesliga table thanks to his and Omar Marmoush's efforts at the Deutsche Bank Arena - which has led to him being called 'insane' by footballing analytics account 'Furymaker' on X (formerly Twitter).

Newcastle have contacted Ekitike's entourage to put the feelers out for a move, in order to obtain initial information on his situation alongside the conditions of a potential transfer; and Frankfurt aren't thought to be surprised by Newcastle's continuing interest in his services.

However, with Ekitike only likely to sign if Isak departs, that has reportedly seen the youngster's price tag reach a minimum €80million (£68million), given that Frankfurt know Newcastle will have plenty of cash in the bank if they say goodbye to their Swedish talisman and Callum Wilson, who is out of contract this summer.

As a result, a 'huge' dream for Ekitike is to move to the Premier League - and the possibility of joining a club that has qualified for the Champions League remains a priority for the talisman.

