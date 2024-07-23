Highlights Newcastle could reignite their interest in AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw.

The Magpies are expected to step up in their pursuit of the 22-year-old.

Eddie Howe is expected to bring in another central defender before the window shuts.

Newcastle United could reignite their interest in AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has reported.

The Magpies have been following the German defender since the start of the summer transfer window and are now predicted to step up in their pursuit of the 22-year-old, according to Di Marzio.

Thiaw is yet to attract any official bids from those interested, while Newcastle remain in contention – their new sporting director Paul Mitchell is reportedly favouring the move.

After missing out on Tosin Adarabioyo, the Premier League giants are yet to identify their next concrete target at centre-back this summer.

The Magpies have welcomed Lloyd Kelly’s arrival on a free transfer, but are expected to bring in another central defender before the transfer window shuts on the 30th of August.

Long-term ACL injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles have forced the club to look for reinforcements at the heart of the defence as they now seem to have turned their attention to AC Milan's Thiaw.

The Magpies Eye AC Milan Star

‘Very interested’ in the 22-year-old

According to Sky Sports reporter Di Marzio, Newcastle are ‘very interested’ in Thiaw, who could be on the move two seasons after joining Milan from Schalke in 2022.

The German defender, who has been described as 'incredibly talented', was second in minutes played among all Milan’s centre-backs last season, only behind Chelsea academy graduate Fikayo Tomori.

Last term, the 22-year-old featured in 30 games across all competitions and helped Milan finish second in Serie A, behind fierce rivals Inter Milan, and reach the Europa League quarter-final.

Operating as a ball-playing defender, Thiaw shares similar attributes with Newcastle’s Fabian Schar. Last season, he ranked fourth in Serie A in pass accuracy (91.6%) among all players.

Malick Thiaw Stats (2023/24 Serie A) Minutes 1,619 Goals/assists 0/1 Pass success rate (%) 91.6 Tackles per game 1.89 Interceptions per game 0.72

The Rossoneri have already lined up a replacement in case Thiaw departs for Newcastle. According to Fabrizio Romano, Milan have agreed personal terms with RB Salzburg centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic, as negotiations are underway between the two clubs over a deal for the Serbian.

Reports in Italy claim an offer of £25million would be required for Milan to allow Thiaw to depart San Siro this summer.

Newcastle in Race for Summerville

Among three Premier League clubs interested

Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are all interested in signing Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, according to the Mirror.

Last campaign’s Championship Player of the Year, Summerville could be available for around £40million as he looks to depart Elland Road after an unsuccessful promotion attempt.

The 22-year-old impressed for the Whites last year, scoring 19 goals and registering 9 assists in the Championship under Daniel Farke.

According to the Mirror, Palace, Newcastle and Villa are now all prepared to actively push to sign the player, who is also being linked with a switch to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-07-24.