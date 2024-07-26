Highlights Newcastle United are confident that transfer target Malick Thiaw has bags of potential.

The Magpies have already discussed a swap deal involving Kieran Trippier heading in the opposite direction.

Thiaw would be the second central defender to join Newcastle if he arrives, following Lloyd Kelly.

Newcastle United are full of admiration for AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw as they eye a cut-price deal for the German this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Italian journalist revealed the Magpies appreciate Thiaw, who has been linked with a switch to St James’ Park in recent weeks.

According to Romano, Thiaw saw his value somewhat drop after a second season with the Rossoneri, who signed him from Schalke in 2022.

Newcastle registered their interest in Thiaw back in June, when the club were still scrambling to sell players before the end of the month to avoid breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Romano suggests Eddie Howe’s side even discussed a swap deal with the Serie A giants involving Thiaw, with Kieran Trippier going the other way, before 'everything collapsed'.

Eventually, the Magpies managed to sell other members of their squad before June 30 as youngsters Eliott Anderson and Yankuba Minteh departed, with Newcastle receiving a combined £65million for the two deals.

Magpies Confident Thiaw Has Big Potential

Howe eyeing summer deal for AC Milan centre-back

Romano, speaking to GMS, revealed that Newcastle are impressed with Thiaw’s potential after his two solid seasons in Serie A:

“The appreciation of the player is 100% confirmed, he's a player they really like. They believe he has big potential. “He had a fantastic first two seasons at Milan, and last year he was not in the best shape, so that's probably why the price dropped, and Newcastle believe that could be a nice opportunity for them. “They already asked for Malick Thiaw at the end of June, when they were looking for opportunities for a potential swap deal with Milan for Financial Fair Play reasons. They tried to make that happen. Kieran Trippier was discussed as part of the negotiation, then everything collapsed.”

The Magpies are now expected to step up their pursuit of the 22-year-old as their new sporting director Paul Mitchell is reportedly favouring the move.

After welcoming ex-Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly to Tyneside, Howe looks set to bring in another centre-back this summer, with Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles recovering from long-term anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Malick Thiaw Stats (2023/24 Serie A) Minutes 1,619 Goals/assists 0/1 Pass success rate (%) 91.6 Tackles per game 1.89 Interceptions per game 0.72

Operating as a ball-playing defender, Thiaw is comfortable playing out from the back and would fit in well alongside Fabian Schar. Last season, the German ranked fourth in Serie A in pass accuracy (91.6%) among all players.

Reports in Italy claim Milan could seek up to £25million for Thiaw, who still has three years remaining on his current deal, running out in June 2027.

Tyneside Giants Consider Move for Summerville

Dutchman gaining admiring glances from numerous clubs

Newcastle are among five Premier League clubs interested in signing Leeds United star winger Crysencio Summerville.

The Dutchman is being eyed by multiple top-division clubs this summer, including West Ham United, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

According to Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas, Fulham are the latest club to join the race for Summerville, who looks set to depart Elland Road after an unsuccessful promotion push last term.

A key player for Leeds boss Daniel Farke last season, Summerville was voted as the Championship Player of the Season, scoring 20 goals and registering nine assists in the process.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-07-24.