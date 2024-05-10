Highlights Newcastle are hopeful of securing the free transfers of Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo this summer.

Fabrizio Romano says the Kelly move is "really advanced", while negotiations for Adarabioyo are ongoing.

Newcastle are also planning a swoop for Bournemouth striker Domonic Solanke.

Newcastle United are looking to get their business done early this summer and the first names through the door at St. James' Park could be defensive duo Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo.

The Magpies are looking to bolster their backline in the summer following an injury-hit campaign and are already reportedly on the verge of signing Bournemouth's Kelly as they eye a double defensive swoop.

Newcastle must spend wisely this year and tread lightly around strict Financial Fair Play regulations, but they could pick up both Kelly and Adarabioyo on free transfers in what would be a dream scenario for the club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal to bring Kelly to the club is "really advanced", while negotiations for 26-year-old Adarabioyo are still ongoing as rival Premier League clubs circle the defender.

Newcastle Close In On Defensive Duo

Kelly and Adarabioyo could be Newcastle's first signings this summer

FootMercato reported earlier this week that an agreement for Kelly had been reached, and now renowned football journalist Romano has confirmed on the Here We Go podcast that the 25-year-old's move to Tyneside is imminent.

With that deal seemingly over the line, Newcastle are expected to turn their attention to the signing of former Manchester City academy star Adarabioyo, who is also being tracked by Manchester United and Chelsea.

Since joining Fulham four years ago from Man City for a reported fee of around £2 million, Adarabioyo has featured heavily in each of the Cottagers' Premier League and Championship campaigns in that time.

He played 41 times in the second division for the West Londoners as they returned to the top flight in 2022 at the first time of asking following their relegation in Adarabioyo's debut season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Adarabioyo has made 68 Premier League appearances for Fulham since 2020.

He made his senior debut for Man City in a 2-1 League Cup win against Swansea City in 2016 at the age of 18 and went on to play eight times under Pep Guardiola, including three Champions League appearances.

Since his arrival in the capital, the centre-back has played 132 times in Fulham colours and popped up with five goals from the back.

With a return to the north of England on the cards, Romano further explained the situation around the England player's availability, as well as the latest on Kelly's expected switch.

"They [Newcastle] are working on smart signings because as we already said on the podcast in the last episode, Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth [is the] top target. "Newcastle are really confident to make it happen. Kelly and Newcastle, the expectation is for the deal to advance really fast in the next weeks and then they are still working on Tosin Adarabioyo. "Chelsea also called for him, Man Utd are also informed of the situation, but Newcastle in this case, are really pushing. "Eddie Howe appreciates the player and so Newcastle could sign two centre-backs on a free transfer. From what I'm hearing, Kelly is really, really advanced and for Tosin Adarabioyo negotiations are still ongoing."

Newcastle Eye Dominic Solanke Deal

Kelly's Bournemouth teammate has scored 18 Premier League goals this term

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Magpies are lining up a potential bid for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, who has impressed at the Vitality Stadium this season under Spanish boss Andoni Iraola.

A striker could be high up on Howe's list of priorities, with Alexander Isak linked with a move away to help ease FFP pressures while Callum Wilson could also be on the move and has been targetted by the Cherries, the 32-year-old's former club.

A striker swap deal between Newcastle and Bournemouth involving both Solanke and Wilson could be one to watch this summer.

Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 10/04/2024.