The Magpies would reportedly prefer a younger striker over Calvert-Lewin, which may have led to the deal breaking down.

Injuries could Calvert-Lewin unsuitable as backup to Alexander Isak.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's prospective move to Newcastle United from Everton appears to be off after talks fell through for the Toffees striker - and journalist Pete Graves has suggested that Magpies boss Eddie Howe will instead head back into the market for a younger, high potential striker instead.

Calvert-Lewin has been Everton's star striker for the past half-decade, though the Toffees man has largely struggled with injuries over the past two Premier League seasons. Only this year has he featured regularly, and his availability has coincided with Everton comfortably beating the drop. That led Everton to make a move for his services but whilst that deal is off, Graves made his statement clear.

Graves: Calvert-Lewin "Not Right Profile"

The striker is only 27 but Newcastle would prefer younger stars

Speaking on the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast, Graves claimed that he had been told Calvert-Lewin wasn't the initial profile that the Magpies wanted - but a deal could well have gotten over the line had he been available at the right price. He said:

"Calvert-Lewin is someone who can bolster the attacking options, but not someone who is going to be handed the No.9 shirt and be the leading striker at St. James' Park. "So I think from that point of view, it's always going to be a difficult one. It's something that might rear its head again later in the window, but everything I've heard from my contacts at the club is that Newcastle were going to look for a younger, up-and-coming player - Dominic Calvert-Lewin isn't really of that fit, though I think they would have taken him if there was a deal to be had."

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's Premier League statistics - Everton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 7 =1st Assists 2 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 0.6 =7th Shots Per Game 2.3 2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 4.4 1st Match rating 6.79 7th

"The other side of it was Yankuba Minteh. This is an incredible situation; talking of PSR, there is a genuine belief that they can solve their PSR problems by selling Minteh, who was sent straight out on loan to Feyenoord. He's gone there, playing in the Champions League and had a brilliant season, but then all of a sudden it presents itself that you can solve all of your problems by selling him. I'm sure Newcastle would love to keep him."

Injury Woes Could Have Hampered Calvert-Lewin Move

The striker has not been fully fit over the past few years

Calvert-Lewin is not the type of striker that is ideal for a back-up option given that he is more often than not injured. Prior to last season, the Toffees star has missed 42 games from a possible 76 in the Premier League, split over two campaigns - and if Alexander Isak was to pick up an injury, the Magpies may not be able to play either star should Calvert-Lewin be out injured in the long-term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dominic Calvert-Lewin's best Premier League season was in 2020/21, with 16 league goals.

They have suffered similar problems with Callum Wilson this season, with the former Bournemouth striker having only featured in 20 games in the previous campaign. It would seemingly be a square holes in round pegs scenario from Howe, but there is no doubting Calvert-Lewin's quality.

Kieran Trippier, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes' qualities when it comes to crossing and supporting the strikers in a direct manner is second to none, and with Calvert-Lewin having benefitted from Lucas Digne and James Rodriguez's crosses at Goodison Park under Carlo Ancelotti, who labelled him 'fantastic', it could have been a similar tale on Tyneside.

