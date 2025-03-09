Newcastle United are not planning to sell Alexander Isak this summer despite firm interest from Arsenal and Liverpool. Chelsea and Barcelona are two other clubs monitoring the Isak situation.

Newcastle are in a strong position, but that may not stop suitors circling and Isak becoming a summer saga regardless of whether he stays or goes.

25-year-old Isak is contracted at St James' Park until 2028, and could be offered fresh and improved terms this summer. And the club's PSR position is healthier than 12 months ago when they were forced to sell Yankuba Minteh (Brighton) and Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), and came close to letting Anthony Gordon move to Liverpool.

Darren Eales Says Isak is Not for Sale

They could demand £150m to offload Isak

Newcastle declared losses of £11.1m for the financial year ending 30 June, 2024, significantly reduced from the £71.8m in the previous financial year. This means the Magpies don't need to find anywhere close to an Isak-sized fee to balance the books for the next PSR cycle. And that's why outgoing Newcastle chief executive officer Darren Eales told assembled media recently that selling Isak this summer would be "crazy".

"The reality is that all of our players are under long-term deals," said Eales. "They are committed to the club. So, from that perspective, we are not looking to move any player on. We’ve got that wish and desire to keep our key players and we’re not under the gun [to sell] or anything like that. We have got an ownership that is ambitious and wants the best for the club. So from that perspective, it’d be crazy for us to consider it."

Alexander Isak's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 24 Goals 19 Assists 5 Expected Goals 15.1 Shots per 90 3.01 Key Passes per 90 1.6

Clubs are still trying to understand whether Eales' words are genuine or simply grandstanding ahead of the summer window. There is no doubt Newcastle wish to keep Isak, Bruno Guimarães and Anthony Gordon, and will be in a strong position to do so if they qualify for the Champions League. Naturally, each of the trio aspires to play in the tournament, although there is no indication it's a dealbreaker specifically for 2025/26.

Isak has not to date agitated for a move, Guimaraes has publicly and consistently stated his loyalty to Newcastle, and although Gordon was keen on a Liverpool switch last summer, he quickly put the opportunity behind him.

Testing Newcastle's resolve on Isak will require a fee surpassing the £115m British transfer-record fee that saw Moises Caicedo move from Brighton to Chelsea in August 2023, and some well-placed sources believe only a bid in excess of £150m could prompt Newcastle to engage.

Isak has scored 22 goals this season in all competitions after bagging 25 last campaign. He has 57 Newcastle goals in 98 games since signing from Real Sociedad in 2022 for a club-record fee of €70m. Newcastle are convinced the Swedish international has at least doubled in value and that is why their internal valuation is so high. But suitors are not even being directly quoted a price as it stands, as Chelsea found when they made a formative and informal approach last June.

Arsenal and Liverpool Serious About Isak

He's a dream target

Arsenal and Liverpool are both serious about Isak, but he is in many ways a dream target, and both clubs are also looking at more viable options in case Isak is simply not available.

Liverpool are also considering Brighton's Joao Pedro, who has eight Premier League goals this season. The Premier League leaders are in the early stages of drawing up a shortlist, and thus running data on several targets. Finding a new No.9 will be a priority, especially if Darwin Nunez departs, with Saudi Arabia a possible destination. Liverpool will only advance their Isak interest if given clear encouragement from Newcastle rather than trying to force the issue if they feel it is a lost case.

Arsenal also have Isak on their list alongside Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenian striker is expected to leave Leipzig this summer and has a variable release clause, influenced by performance-related criteria, that is currently set at €70m. Arsenal are optimistic about landing Sesko simply because he was sold on their project 12 months ago, picking it ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United before ultimately deciding an extra season with Leipzig was best for his development. Mikel Arteta has remain in contact with Sesko and Arsenal spoke to Leipzig in January to lay further groundwork.

The Striker Market is Hotting Up

Sesko, Gyokeres, Delap

Sesko is still under consideration by Chelsea, alongside Ipswich's Liam Delap and Sporting's Viktor Gyökeres. Although Spurs have discussed Sesko as well, they would require a Richarlison sale, or not to trigger their £46m option for Mathys Tel, before sanctioning another big-spend on a No.9 having already added Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth or £55m plus add-ons last summer.

Barcelona will also add a new striker as they search for a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski. Sesko has been discussed, and Jonathan David has already been approached, with the Lille forward available on a free transfer this summer. Isak will be tough for Barcelona to pull off even if Newcastle change their stance on a sale, and the idea the Spanish giants could get a cut-price deal south of €100m has been dismissed by sources.

The reality is, Newcastle hold the cards. And there is a key difference between the club's internal valuation of Isak and them actually quoting numbers to suitors, which hasn't happened to date. With Isak contracted until 2028, Newcastle can choose not engage or quote astronomical numbers, regardless of whether an extension is signed.

Isak is both well-compensated and content at St James' Park, but that doesn't mean come summer clubs won't try. However, it is perhaps telling that several suitors pursuing Isak have plenty of other names high in their thinking as well.

