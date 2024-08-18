Newcastle United have ‘reignited’ their interest in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, according to recent reports.

So far, the Magpies have made five new additions to the squad, including two goalkeepers. John Ruddy joined the club on a free transfer from Birmingham City, while Odysseas Vlachodimos also signed from Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

In terms of outgoings, backup goalkeeper Loris Karius departed upon the expiry of his contract. The former Liverpool shot-stopper joined the club as a free agent back in 2022, and he made just two appearances for the club across all competitions.

Newcastle Still Keen on James Trafford

They have reignited their interest

Newcastle are back in the race to sign Trafford from Burnley, according to recent reports. TEAMtalk claim the Magpies initially registered their interest in the 21-year-old earlier in the summer, and even tabled a £16million offer, that was ultimately rejected by the Championship club.

The article suggests Burnley have set Trafford’s valuation closer to £30million, and even though speculation has gone cold, Newcastle remain interested in signing him this summer. They view the youngster as a strong back-up to first choice Nick Pope, and a potential long-term replacement further down the line.

Trafford, who was described as 'sensational' last season, is a product of Manchester City’s academy set-up, but he never made a senior appearance for the club. He spent a season-and-a-half on loan at Bolton and made 74 appearances for the Championship club before completing a permanent move to Turf Moor in the summer of 2023. While Burnley were unable to maintain their status as a top-flight club, Trafford played the majority of Burnley's league games last season up until March.

James Trafford 2023/24 stats for Burnley in all competitions Stat: Appearances 28 Clean sheets 2 Goals conceded 62 Minutes played 2,520

The goalkeeper is a seasoned England youth international, and he received his first call-up to the senior side in March this year. However, he was not included in Gareth Soutgate’s final squad for Euro 2024 earlier this summer.

Newcastle Express Interest in Jayden Oosterwolde

Crystal Palace are also in the race

Elsewhere, Newcastle have been linked with a move for Fenerbahce defender Jayden Oosterwolde this summer. According to Turkish outlet Aslinda the Magpies have entered the race for the 23-year-old, alongside league rivals Crystal Palace.

The article claims both clubs wish to start formal negotiations with Fenerbahce, who are reportedly facing Premier League interest in a number of their players this transfer window. The Turkish club are seeking a fee in the region of €25million for Oosterwolde due to their desire to keep the player.

Oosterwolde is a product of FC Twente’s academy, and he completed a permanent move to Italian side Parma in 2022. In January last year, Fenerbahce completed a €6million transfer for the player, and he remains under contract until the summer of 2027.

In one season and a half at Fenerbahce, Oosterwolde has made 54 appearances across all competitions. He has scored two goals, but hasn’t registered a single assist in that time.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.