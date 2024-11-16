Newcastle United have rejected a £10 million bid from River Plate for Miguel Almiron, as they hold out for upwards of £15 million, with the player open to the prospective move, according to SoyDelMillo.

Almiron has found himself on the periphery of Eddie Howe's squad, starting just one Premier League game so far this season. Evidently surplus to requirements, rumours emerged in the summer that the Magpies were in talks with a Saudi Pro-League side over a potential departure for the Paraguayan, but the deal ultimately didn't materialise.

However, having fallen more dramatically in the pecking order in the last few months, it does appear likely that Almiron will leave the north-east as soon as January. Argentine club River Plate are reportedly keen on him, with the player reciprocating the interest, and they've seen their opening offer rejected.

Almiron Open to River Plate Move

Newcastle want £15m

Arriving in January 2019 from Atlanta United, for a fee believed to be worth around £21 million, Almiron went on to establish himself as a core member of Howe's squad, after a tricky start in England. The South American flourished in the 2022/23 campaign as the Magpies qualified for the Champions League, netting eleven goals in 34 league appearances, and has been described as 'outstanding'.

However, signs of decline filtered into his game last season as he turned 30, and the Paraguay international has become more of a peripheral figure on Tyneside. Now, clearly up for sale, the Newcastle hierarchy are eager to add a new right-sided forward in an upcoming window, and are willing to sacrifice Almiron so that they can bring one in.

A switch to Saudi Arabia now seems unlikely, and instead, SoyDelMillo report that Buenos Aires could be the wide man's next destination, with River Plate intent on landing him. Almiron is reportedly a boyhood fan of the Argentine giants, and is invested in the move coming to fruition.

Newcastle are said to have dismissed an initial bid worth £10 million from River Plate, with the Toon looking for somewhere between £12 million and £15 million for their unwanted forward. The north-east outfit have already identified Brentford's Bryan Mbuemo as a replacement, although they'll face competition from Arsenal and Liverpool for the Cameroon international.

Almiron's 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 33 Goals 3 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 1.91 Key Passes Per 90 1.12 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.07

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 16/11/2024