Newcastle United have turned down an offer from Turkish giants Galatasaray to sign veteran right-back Kieran Trippier, who is thought to be disappointed not to have been handed a St James' Park exit, according to CaughtOffside.

Trippier made his 18th appearance of the season when he featured in the Magpies' 2-0 (4-0 aggregate) win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday (February 5). He has endured a somewhat frustrating campaign amid battling it out for a starting berth with Tivo Livramento and dealing with several fitness problems.

The 34-year-old will have a year left on his contract in the summer, but he's been linked with a move during the winter transfer window, which closed for UK clubs on Monday (February 3). The Turkish transfer window remains open until next Tuesday (February 11), giving Galatasaray enough time to try and convince the Tyneside outfit to part ways with their former captain.

Newcastle Reject Galatasaray Loan Offer For Trippier

The English defender remains part of Eddie Howe's plans

Trippier was keen on heading to RAMS Park, and Newcastle's decision to prevent him from doing so left his morale 'seriously damaged'. He has played football outside the UK, spending around three years in Spain with La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid before arriving at St James' Park in January 2022 for an initial £12 million.

The 54-cap England international, who retired from international duty last year, is still viewed as part of Eddie Howe's plans despite his reduced game time. The Magpies' decision to prevent him from joining Galatasaray was because the Turkish Super Lig side wanted to sign him on a straight loan without an obligation or option to buy.

Kieran Trippier Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 14 (5) Goals 0 Assists 0 Key passes 0.4 Accurate long balls 1.2 (44%) Accurate crosses 0.5 (21%) Interceptions per game 0.4 Tackles per game 1.1 Balls recovered per game 2.4 Ground duels won 1.4 (44%) Aerial duels won 0.8 (55%)

Howe explained that he was eager to keep Trippier because he's 'unique' and that his 'set-piece delivery, passing ability and overall leadership are all unique'. The former Tottenham Hotspur man, dubbed 'world-class' by analyst Sanjay, had the club captaincy taken off him last summer and handed it to Bruno Guimaraes, which fuelled talk of a potential departure, but he stayed put and is struggling to get a desired move mid-way through the season.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 07/02/2025.