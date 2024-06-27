Highlights Newcastle plan to increase their transfer activity post-PSR deadline, and could focus on Burnley keeper James Trafford.

Newcastle United will likely ramp up their transfer actions in the coming days, after the Premier League's PSR deadline has passed - and Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Tyneside club could make a bigger bid for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, having had a bid rejected earlier in the month.

Trafford is arguably the country's brightest young shot-stopper, but he suffered a slight setback in his career last season having failed to keep Burnley in the Premier League, with the Clarets suffering relegation from the top-flight on just 24 points. He's still a strong contender to start in the Championship, but with teammate Arijanet Muric having been their main goalkeeper in their Championship title win the season prior, he could be moved on with Newcastle remaining a likely destination.

Newcastle Have Already Seen Trafford Bid Rejected

Newcastle's offer didn't meet Burnley's valuation

Earlier in the month Trafford came under a bid from the Magpies for his services, and though this was rejected by Burnley, it has since become apparent that the Tyneside outfit want a young goalkeeper to come in for the long-term to replace Martin Dubravka, who has been linked with a move to Celtic to replace the retiring Joe Hart.

Trafford was signed by Burnley for a fee in the region of £14million, which was set to rise to £19million with add-ons, though it is likely that the Clarets won't have paid into that add-on territory having been relegated at the first time of asking, alongside Trafford having made just two clean sheets under Vincent Kompany.

Jacobs: Newcastle 'Remain Optimistic' Over Trafford

The Magpies could still sign their man in the next two months

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs revealed that Trafford's signing is a priority for Eddie Howe - but a lot of work still has to be done if they are to come remotely close to signing the Cumbrian. He said:

"In terms of priorities for incomings, Newcastle want a goalkeeper, and they're still working on James Trafford from Burnley. Burnley want £20million for that deal, and Newcastle's last offer was about £16million - but it was quite add-on heavy. "So not only would Newcastle have to go up in value, but they would also have to provide more of a guaranteed fee to get that over the line. But they remain optimistic, nonetheless."

Trafford's Shining Light Came for England

His performances for the young Lions have set him up for the future

Trafford was a highly-heralded signing when he joined the Clarets from Manchester City last summer, given his exploits for England in the under-21 European Championships in Georgia last summer.

James Trafford's Premier League statistics - Divisional squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Conceded 62 2nd Clean Sheets 2 19th Passes Completed 48.9 2nd Match rating 6.65 =17th

Keeping clean sheets in every single game, Trafford's stoppage-time double-save from a penalty against Spain in the final saw him go viral in the United Kingdom, and when Burnley wrapped up the deal for his signature, he looked to be a star for the future at Turf Moor, with his tournament described as 'outstanding'.

But a lacklustre campaign - in which he wasn't helped by a weak backline that conceded the third-most goals in the Premier League last season - saw him dropped for Arijanet Muric towards the end of the campaign in a tough first campaign in the top-flight for the former City youngster.

Trafford was still called up to England's preliminary squad for EURO 2024, training with the likes of Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson before he was eventually snubbed by Gareth Southgate.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trafford is Burnley's third-most expensive signing of all-time, behind Zeki Amdouni and Chris Wood.

If he can find his feet at Newcastle, learning from Nick Pope in the process as one of England's best goalkeepers, there is no doubt that the 21-year-old can go to the very top; especially with goalkeepers generally having a later bloom and longer shelf-life than outfield players.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-06-24.