Newcastle United remain interested in Premier League centre-back duo Tosin Adarabioyo and Lloyd Kelly as the Magpies aim to bolster their squad on the cheap in the summer transfer window - though they may have to move quickly as front runners with interest from elsewhere rising in the former, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies have suffered centre-back hardship in the past few months with Fabian Schar and Sven Botman being ruled out of action, whilst Jamaal Lascelles has been on the injury table for years - meaning Dan Burn and Emil Krafth have been the chosen partnership in recent weeks. That has seen Eddie Howe look at potential replacements, with Tosin and Kelly being touted to the club in recent weeks, though it appears that interest is rising.

Kelly has been linked with Newcastle for months. He is out of contract with Bournemouth at the end of the season, and having been linked with moves abroad to Serie A giants AC Milan and Juventus, there is no doubt that he will move on at the end of the season having impressed for the Cherries over the past four years. Just 25 years of age, he will offer superb backup to Botman and Schar for years to come.

It's a similar story for Tosin. Perfecting his craft in the Championship with Fulham before featuring in the Premier League on a regular basis for the Cottagers, Newcastle have been linked with a move to bring him back up north and despite Chelsea and Manchester United's interests, the Magpies are the most likely to offer him first-team football. 75 appearances in the Premier League alongside being in the Championship Team of the Season back in 2021/22 leaves the 26-year-old a wanted man.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that with the duo being able to leave in just over a month's time, a deal can be wrapped up quickly - with Newcastle being the frontrunners to sign Tosin and making Kelly a top target. He said:

“It is an open situation in this case, with many clubs enquiring. Around March, Chelsea asked for the conditions of the deal, similar to Manchester United in April - so many clubs are informed. “With a free agent you could enter negotiations and within 24 hours, you have signed the player, so the situation is still open. “Newcastle are front runners. There was a direct contact also to understand the conditions of the deal and again in recent days to understand if Newcastle can finally close this deal as soon as possible. “But for sure, Tosin is a top target, and Eddie Howe wants to sign both Tosin and Lloyd Kelly who is a top target.”

Botman has been a brilliant signing for the Magpies but with Schar getting on, steps need to be taken to bring in another centre-back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fabian Schar has featured in 158 games for Newcastle in the Premier League.

Both Tosin and Kelly are superb additions on free transfers, reducing the overall age of the squad, whilst better in quality than current back-ups Krafth and Lascelles.

Once Schar is of an age where he is ready to call time on his stint at St. James' Park, Newcastle will likely have three centre-backs under the age of 30 and spending big on one once that comes around will give Botman a partner for the future, and alongside having Kelly and Tosin as rotation options, it is an extremely smart move from their transfer recruitment team.

