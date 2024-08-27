Newcastle United are aiming to add some more recruits in the summer transfer window before the deadline shuts on Friday night. And after being disappointed in their attempts to sign James Trafford from Burnley in the window, reports have suggested that their disappointing window could spring into life - with talks for the Clarets star being 'reopened' in a last-ditch attempt to land the young England shot-stopper.

Lloyd Kelly has joined on a free transfer from Bournemouth, Lewis Hall's loan deal from Chelsea has been made obligatory, and Odysseas Vlachodimos joined in a deal which saw Elliot Anderson move the other way for £35million before the PSR deadline. Marc Guehi has been sought-after, though apart from Hall who was already hyped at St. James' Park last season, there aren't many high-profile signings and despite new sporting director Paul Mitchell's best efforts to land the Crystal Palace centre-back, there haven't been any incomings thus far. But that could change with interest growing in Trafford as the window ticks away.

Newcastle 'Reopen' James Trafford Talks

The young Englishman had a difficult first Premier League season

The report from TBR suggests that Newcastle's summer transfer window has not been a big one so far, with no major signings coming through the door - and with the deadline fast approaching on Friday, the report understands that Newcastle have re-opened talks with Burnley over a potential move for Trafford as they look to secure the long-term future of the club's shot-stopping department.

Burnley are expecting to lose the former Manchester City star in the coming days, and Newcastle - who were interested earlier in the window but failed with a deal - want to boost their goalkeeping department this summer by returning to sign the young Three Lions starlet who has been described as "outstanding".

Burnley's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 5 19th Losses 24 =19th Goals conceded 78 18th Shots faced per game 16.2 16th xG conceded 76.58 18th

The Magpies want to agree a loan deal with an obligation for Trafford's services, whilst other Premier League clubs are seemingly interested - with a report from TBR earlier in the week suggesting that Arsenal and Liverpool were just some of the teams keen on his signature.

Newcastle scouts made the short trip to watch Trafford feature for Burnley away at Sunderland at the weekend, in which he made a series of strong stops despite a 1-0 loss. However, the young England goalkeeper has been valued in the region of £30million by Burnley, although his first season in the Premier League ended in relegation - and at the age of just 21, he is wanted as the long-term backup for Nick Pope on Tyneside - though Newcastle may not wish to pay that fee for him.

James Trafford Would be a Solid Addition

At a more dominant team, Trafford could excel

Trafford would be a solid signing for the future on Tyneside, but there is no doubting he struggled at times last season for the Clarets. Young goalkeepers very rarely produce the goods in the Premier League and for a position that demands a lot of experience, goalkeeping for a side at the foot of the league can be difficult.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James Trafford was the standby goalkeeper for England's 25-man squad for EURO 2024.

The Cumbrian struggled at times, but some outstanding performances against teams in the top-flight showed his worth and at a team who boast the majority of the ball, that could work in his favour.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-08-24.