Newcastle United outcast Ryan Fraser seems 'like he will be leaving' St James' Park this summer, journalist Pete O'Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 29-year-old has barely featured for the Magpies this season as they look to secure a top-four finish and subsequent Champions League qualification.

Newcastle United latest news - Ryan Fraser

Chronicle Live have claimed that Fraser is likely to leave St James' Park this summer as part of a clearout from Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe.

The report states that the Scot got himself on the scoresheet during the week in a 4-3 victory for the Magpies' Under-21 side against Norwich City in a Premier League 2 match; however, his boss has signalled that he has no future on Tyneside beyond this season.

As per The Liverpool Echo, Fraser was linked with a move to Everton during the January transfer window that never materialised. The former Aberdeen man still has two years on his contract in the North East and Salary Sport understand that he earns £63,000 per week at his current employers.

Fraser has made just eight appearances in the Premier League this season for Newcastle United and has failed to register a goal or an assist, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Ryan Fraser?

Journalist O'Rourke thinks that Fraser will depart Newcastle United this summer as he clearly doesn't fit into their plans moving forward.

O'Rourke told GMS: "I wouldn't say it's been a disaster; it's been disappointing probably for everybody involved. Obviously, he arrived on a free transfer from Bournemouth, so it wasn't a massive outlay. He's on decent money but just hasn't done enough to win over the Newcastle fans or the management staff. He hasn't featured a lot this season and it does seem like he will be leaving St. James's Park. He doesn't figure in Eddie Howe's plans going forward as well."

Should Ryan Fraser and Newcastle United part ways in the summer?

In all honesty, it would probably be the correct decision for Fraser and Newcastle United to part ways in the summer, as it doesn't seem like the £63k-a-week ace has any real future at the club.

The Scotland international has been completely out of the picture recently under Howe and it looks unlikely that there is any way back for him to return to the fold.

In the upcoming transfer window, it may be wise for both parties to shake hands and move on to give Fraser a chance to rediscover his best form heading into 2023/24.