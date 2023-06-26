Newcastle United’s acquisition of Sandro Tonali will improve the St. James’ Park outfit although Nico Barella would have been a better signing, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Eddie Howe is keen to bolster his Magpies squad as he looks ahead to competing in the Champions League next season.

Newcastle transfer news – Latest

As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle’s signing of Tonali from AC Milan is complete, with PIF shelling out close to £60m to bring him to Tyneside on a six-year contract.

The 23-year-old will look to wrestle a spot from one of Sean Longstaff, Joelinton or Bruno Guimaraes, hoping to establish himself as a leading midfielder in the Premier League.

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that the Magpies are looking to sign Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison, despite spending a hefty fee on the Milan enforcer.

And the Tyneside outfit have been linked with fellow Serie A star Nicolo Barella, who has a price tag of £68m but may settle for the signature of Tonali over the Inter midfielder.

Taylor has indicated that he believes Barella would have been the better option of the Milan-based duo but understands why Newcastle have moved on, given his transfer fee.

What has Taylor said about Newcastle?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “These are the kind of signings that will only improve Newcastle. I'm impressed with the ambition, although I think Barella would be a far better signing than Tonali.

“But it does look likely that he would have cost significantly more, so I understand why they've moved on.”

Would Barella have been a better signing than Tonali at Newcastle?

On the face of it, the duo are similar players, acting as the midfield enforcer for their respective outfits, though the Inter star does sit slightly higher up the pitch.

Tonali and Barella played a similar number of games for their clubs last season, and both provided ten assists for their teammates, indicating that they can act as a creative outlet in the centre of the park.

However, the latter edged out his Italian counterpart in the scoring charts, having bagged nine goals for himself compared to Tonali’s two.

But with Tonali three years Barella’s junior, the AC Milan man has more time to develop into a fully-fledged Premier League midfielder as Howe looks to bed him into the side at St. James’ Park when the season gets underway in August.