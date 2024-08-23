Newcastle United are eyeing a move for Olympiacos defensive midfielder Santiago Hezze this summer, according to TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul, who revealed that Eddie Howe and Co could ‘make an offer’ before the end of the window.

In preparation for 2024/25, one without Champions League action of course, the Magpies have been quiet in the market by their recent standards, though the signatures of Lewis Hall, Odysseas Vlachodimos and William Osula have all been secured.

Related Newcastle ‘Readying Offer’ for Ferran Torres Newcastle are reportedly preparing an offer for Barcelona winger Ferran Torres.

Free agent duo John Ruddy and Lloyd Kelly have also been welcomed up north as Howe looked to strengthen his already-sturdy back line with the dream of getting back into Europe’s most prestigious competition still alive.

Howe and Co Could ‘Make an Offer’ for Hezze

Newcastle will need to ‘splash a major fee’ on the defensive midfielder

Close

A key figure in his side’s Europa Conference League triumph last term, Buenos Aires-born Hezze joined Olympiacos last summer from boyhood club Huracan and amassed 50 appearances for the Greek giants last season alone.

Translated into English, Edul’s post on X (formerly Twitter) suggested that the St. James’ Park outfit could lodge a proposal for the 22-year-old after he received an Argentinian call-up for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“Newcastle have plans for Santiago Hezze and could make an offer to Olympiakos in this transfer market. He went to the Olympic Games and is in the orbit of the National Team.”

Elsewhere, The Sun’s Konstantinos Lianos has reported that Newcastle will need to ‘splash a major fee’ on the defensive-minded midfielder’s signature if their interest is concrete this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hezze has amassed 10 goals and 11 assists in his 173-game senior club career.

Primarily a defensive midfielder, Hezze also has the versatility to play further afield, creating attacks and being a menace in the final third – something that could boost Newcastle’s Champions League aspirations.

At the time of writing, Howe has the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Lewis Miley at his disposal in Hezze’s preferred position – and with Sandro Tonali poised to return to the fold, his addition may not be the main priority.

Newcastle Now Exploring Guehi Alternatives

Edmond Tapsoba and Axel Disasi among potential options

Close

In terms of their final summer business, as all teams edge towards the conclusion of the transfer window, Newcastle’s drawn-out Marc Guehi saga is coming to a crossroads, with the central defenders’ employers asking for £70 million.

As a result, Howe and his entourage are exploring cheaper alternatives to the Englishman and, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Axel Disasi of Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba have both been earmarked as potential options.

Guehi, Tapsoba, Disasi - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Guehi Tapsoba Disasi Minutes 2,023 2,085 2,581 Goals/Assists 0/1 0/1 2/0 Pass success rate (%) 87.2 91.4 90.6 Aerials won per game 1.2 1.4 2.4 Tackles per game 1.1 1.2 1.1 Interceptions per game 0.7 0.9 0.6 Overall rating 6.55 6.78 6.58

The report states that the Magpies are already in discussion with the latter’s representatives ahead of a prospective summer move, while they have also expressed interested in the former, who’s played 31 times in the Premier League.

Elsewhere, Chelsea outcast Trevoh Chalobah has also been identified as another alternative to Guehi, per The Athletic, who reveal that Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are also interested in his services.

All statistics per WhoScored