Newcastle United could make a 'captivating' signing ahead of their first Champions League campaign in two decades, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies are gearing up for a return to continental football and Jones believes their squad could do with a little more European experience.

Newcastle United transfer news

Having wrapped up a spot in the top four last season, attention has switched to building a squad capable of challenging in the Champions League for Eddie Howe and Co.

It started with the £55 million purchase of Sandro Tonali, who swapped AC Milan for St. James' Park earlier this month.

Captain of the Italian under-21 side, while also boasting over 200 senior appearances to his name, Tonali represented a statement signing for the Magpies, who will be keen to see the Lodi-born starlet shine on Tyneside.

There was a feeling that Tonali's signing would be backed up with the purchase of James Maddison from Leicester City, who had been linked with a move to Newcastle ever since the Foxes' relegation was confirmed.

However, Howe's side fell short of securing a deal for the England international, with Maddison instead joining Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur for £40 million.

Elsewhere, Newcastle have also been linked with Tonali's former Milan teammate, Theo Hernandez, with Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor suggesting to GIVEMESPORT it shows how 'ambitious' the owners are prepared to be ahead of the Champions League campaign.

And now, there is talk about Newcastle making a move for another Serie A star.

What has Dean Jones said about Newcastle's transfer business?

When quizzed on who Newcastle could look to add to their ranks this summer, transfer insider Jones admitted Leonardo Bonucci is on their radar.

The 36-year-old, who has won nine Serie A titles in his career, has just one year left to run on his contract, with reports in Italy suggesting a move could be made by the Magpies.

On the Italian veteran, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "My guidance is that he will prefer to stay in Italy and there are a couple of clubs being sounded out right now as to whether they'll be interested.

"But the idea of Newcastle adding someone like Bonucci to their ranks for this Champions League season is pretty captivating really and he would make a really good addition to their dressing room.”

Who might Newcastle play in the Champions League next season?

Regardless of whether Bonucci joins up with Tonali at St. James' Park next season, it's likely Newcastle will need to add European experience to their ranks, given the tough Champions League draw which awaits them.

Set to be drawn from Pot Four, Newcastle are guaranteed to play one of Sevilla, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica or Feyenoord.

Potential opponents from Pot Two include the likes of Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Champions League runners-up, Inter Milan.

Whereas Pot Three could see Newcastle drawn against the likes of AC Milan, Lazio or Red Star Belgrade, suggesting the Toon aren't going to have it easy on their return to the Champions League.