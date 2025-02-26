Newcastle United could be set to make a move for Atalanta star Ademola Lookman in the summer months, according to reports. The attacker is set to leave the Serie A club after a public feud with boss Gian Piero Gasperini in recent weeks, with a summer race set to hot up for his services.

The forward has played 96 games at Premier League level already for Everton, Fulham and Leicester City - scoring 11 goals in the process whilst he was a young sensation - but it's at Atalanta where he has really found his feet, notching 49 goals in just 106 outings for the Bergamo-based outfit. And that could tempt Newcastle into a deal for the 'unstoppable' star's services as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his squad.

Report: Newcastle 'Considering' Ademola Lookman Move

The forward could be on his way out of Serie A and en-route to St. James' Park

The report by TEAMtalk states that Newcastle are considering a move for Lookman despite Premier League competition for his services.

Ademola Lookman's Serie A statistics - Atalanta squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 =12th Goals 12 2nd Assists 5 =2nd Shots Per Game 2.7 2nd Key Passes Per Game 2 1st Match rating 7.39 3rd

Lookman has been at the forefront of transfer news ever since he was berated by boss Gasperini last week, after the Italian gaffer labelled him 'one of the worst penalty takers he has ever seen' after his miss from 12 yards in the Champions League. Lookman penned how he felt 'deeply disrespected' in a statement on social media - and that has fuelled the fire in terms of his future at the club.

As a result, TEAMtalk understands that several clubs are keeping a keen eye on Lookman's situation - with Newcastle being in the race for his signature. The report states that the Magpies have sent scouts to watch Lookman, and have 'strong interest' in securing a summer deal for his signature.

Atalanta have set a price tag of €65million (£54million) for Lookman's services, with clubs across Europe also keen on his signature - but with Newcastle keen to bring in a right-winger to compete with Jacob Murphy, his versatility is also appealing as he can play on either flank as well as being a decent backup for Alexander Isak.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ademola Lookman has six goals in 23 caps for Nigeria.

The race is open, and is expected to develop in the coming months, with Lookman being one of the most sought-after players in the summer transfer window already.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 26-02-28.

