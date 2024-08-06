Highlights Fabrizio Romano says Newcastle will be "busy" in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Conversations for Marc Guehi ongoing as club want a new defender.

William Osula deal is done, but more incomings expected before transfer window shuts.

Newcastle United are set to be "busy" in the final weeks of the transfer window as they look to add names alongside Marc Guehi to their squad, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

A positive summer could be the difference between top four credentials and settling for a top-half finish for the Mapgies next term, with Eddie Howe’s side looking to return to the Champions League in 2025/26 after a disappointing campaign last time out.

Related Exclusive: Newcastle 'Could Also Sign Versatile Forward' After £65m Star Newcastle United are planning to bolster their attacking options after potentially landing Marc Guehi

Newcastle Latest: Summer Transfer Window

Hall, Kelly, Vlachodimos and Ruddy all secured so far

So far, Howe and his entourage have added both Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy on free transfers, while Lewis Hall’s loan spell was made permanent and former Nottingham Forest glovesman Odysseas Vlachodimos was also brought in.

Most recently, Crystal Palace’s Guehi has been earmarked as Newcastle’s next summer acquisition. A report from The Telegraph has suggested that a deal between both parties – north of the £60 million mark – could be agreed in the coming days.

Guehi, Botman, Schar - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Guehi Botman Schar Minutes 2,033 1,378 3,057 Goals/Assists 0/1 2/2 4/1 Pass success rate (%) 87.2 90.5 83.2 Tackles per game 1.1 1.2 1.2 Interceptions per game 0.7 0.5 1 Clearances per game 3.5 3.4 3.6 Overall rating 6.55 6.58 6.81

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s move for Anthony Gordon is still a possibility, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed, but the Magpies are certain that the Englishman – a boyhood Reds fan – will remain at St James’ Park beyond the summer trading period.

Another centre-back that Newcastle have their eye on is Toulouse’s Logan Costa. West Ham United are also in the race for the coveted central defender but, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Howe is a fond admirer of the 23-year-old.

Romano: Newcastle Set to Have Busy Few Weeks

Club in talks for Guehi, Osula signed

Close

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano suggested that Newcastle are keen to add defensive reinforcements in the coming weeks, hence their interest in Palace and England star Guehi. Conversations have been held about a move for the 24-year-old, but he won't be the only man to come through the door in the final weeks of the window.

Romano also insisted that William Osula’s switch from Sheffield United has been rubber-stamped but believes they are far from done in terms of strengthening their ranks ahead of an all-important season. Romano said:

“At the moment, internal conversations are taking place. So, Marc Guehi could be one to watch for sure for Newcastle, because they want to add one more defensive player. “Meanwhile, they have signed William Osula from Sheffield United, and so I think Newcastle will be another club busy in the final weeks.”

Newcastle Eye Move for Joachim Andersen

Postecoglou’s Tottenham also in the race for the Dane

Close

From one Palace centre-back to another, Joachim Andersen – a player who came on leaps and bounds under new chief Oliver Glasner – is also being eyed by Newcastle this summer. Per CaughtOffside, the Tyneside-based outfit are contemplating a move alongside Tottenham Hotspur.

The Dane is viewed as a cheaper alternative to his current club teammate Guehi, though Palace are hesitant to let the former Sampdoria and Fulham man leave this summer, especially given his experience at the top level and his importance to how Palace play.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andersen played the most minutes of any Palace player in 2023/24 (3,418).

Andersen, 28, has proven his worth in south London since moving from Lyon in the summer of 2021 and has, understandably, become a cornerstone of everything his employers have managed to muster. The 36-cap Denmark international has chalked up 112 appearances in Palace colours.All statistics per WhoScored