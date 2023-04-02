Newcastle United are set to emerge as a top option for Kalvin Phillips if he has to look away from Manchester City this summer.

The midfielder is wary of making any switch from Etihad Stadium as he has not yet had a crack at proving himself for the Premier League champions, and hopes he is able to produce a run of form between now and the end of the campaign that gives him the opportunity of a second season.

His transfer from Leeds United has been hampered by injury and Newcastle are keeping an eye on the situation in case he is made available for transfer.

Are Newcastle the only club interested in Phillips?

West Ham United and Leicester City also hold interest in him - and both would have once been viewed as a reasonable move by Phillips - but they are currently a long way from the levels he expects to be playing at.

While Phillips is fighting for a place in City’s line-up and they contend for the Premier League title and the late stages of the Champions League, West Ham and Leicester are battling against relegation. There has even been some suggestion Leeds would be open to taking him back but that is also out of the question right now, sources say.

Why do Newcastle want Kalvin Phillips?

Newcastle see Phillips as the perfect level of player for their next phase. Interest in him pre-dates his move to City and they are hopeful he can become an option for transfer. The current status of their project makes them a stand-out landing spot if the player is deemed surplus to requirements.

As a defensive midfield player Phillips has great passing ability and a good tactical awareness that helps sniff out danger. Phillips started for England in the win over Italy last month as he partnered Declan Rice in the middle of the park.

Indeed, it is Rice that would play a role in West Ham’s pursuit of him as they seek a replacement if he leaves them, as expected.

What has Phillips been like at Man City?

Phillips moved from Leeds to Man City for £45million last July, signing a six-year contract. It was an exciting move, with the 27-year-old declaring: "To be able to play under Pep and learn from him and his coaching staff as well as be part of such a fantastic squad is a prospect that I am incredibly excited about.”

His time spent learning from Guardiola has been limited due to a shoulder injury sustained in September, that Transfermarkt outline as a 54 day lay-off. That return date coincided with the start of the World Cup break though and Phillips has not yet forced his way back into the City midfield. He has made no starts in the league and has a total game-time of 55 minutes since January, leading to doubts over his future.