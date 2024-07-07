Highlights Newcastle are planning to bid for Burnley's James Trafford, with an offer close to £30 million expected.

Despite signing goalkeepers John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos, the Magpies still want Trafford.

The Magpies see Trafford as a long-term successor to Nick Pope.

Newcastle United are set to make a new offer for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, with a bid close to the Clarets' £30 million valuation expected, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Trafford experienced an inconsistent debut season in the Premier League in 2023/24, conceding 62 goals in 28 appearances and managing just two clean sheets as Vincent Kompany's side were relegated. The Englishman ultimately lost his place to Arjanet Muric towards the end of the campaign, although at just 21, he is still viewed as a bright prospect with a high ceiling.

Significant interest from a number of clubs has emerged, with Chelsea said to have internally discussed a potential move, but Newcastle are understood to be the most keen suitors. Despite already signing goalkeepers John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos this summer, Nixon claims that the Magpies remain eager to land Trafford, and will return with an improved offer after having a £16 million bid rejected.

Newcastle will Make New Trafford Bid

Burnley value him at £30 million

After an impressive loan spell at Bolton Wanderers in League One in 2022/23, Burnley signed Trafford from Manchester City in a deal worth up to £19 million with add-ons last summer. This hefty fee was perceived as a significant amount for a player with no experience in England's top two divisions.

However, the shot-stopper enjoyed an encouraging start to the campaign, demonstrating his ability in possession in a series of positive performances. Although his form did tail off, Trafford earned a place in England's provisional squad for the Euros, and is now attracting concrete interest from Newcastle.

Eddie Howe and the Tyneside club's hierarchy view the player as a long-term successor to Nick Pope in between the sticks, and are willing to invest up to £30 million to secure the player's services. Pope, who also joined the north-east club from the Clarets, is entering the latter stages of his career at 32, and struggled with a shoulder injury that kept him out for four months last season.

The Magpies signed veteran keeper Ruddy last week, as well as landing Vlachodimos in a swap deal. The pair join Pope and Martin Dubravka in this goalkeeping cohort, meaning at least one would likely have to make way in order for Trafford to complete a move to St. James' Park.

New Burnley boss Scott Parker is willing to allow Trafford to leave, but the Lancashire club are looking for no less than £30 million for his signature. Writing on his Patreon, Nixon said that he expects the Toon to make an offer near this valuation in the coming weeks.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (Premier League Only) Stat Trafford Pope Appearances 28 15 Goals Conceded 62 16 Clean Sheets 2 5 Saves Per 90 3.79 2.82 Save Percentage 65.7% 72.4% Crosses Stopped Per 90 1.07 0.6 Pass Accuracy 65.5% 76.9%

Newcastle Chasing McTominay

Several other Premier League clubs are interested in the Scot

While bolstering the goalkeeper department is a concern for Howe this summer, acquiring additional quality in midfield is also a priority. Academy product Elliot Anderson has been signed by Nottingham Forest, while Newcastle are 'fearful' of an offer for starman Bruno Guimaraes, who has been linked with Manchester City and Arsenal.

Thus, the middle of the park could become a depleted area of Howe's squad, and Manchester United star Scott McTominay has been identified as a target to relieve this issue. The Scotland international netted ten goals last season under Erik ten Hag, but could be deemed surplus to requirements this summer, with the likes of Fulham, West Ham and Southampton also interested in signing the player.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 07/07/2024