Newcastle United are closing in on the signing of promising Malaga winger Antonio Cordero, according to MailOnline.

The Magpies appear well-placed to beat competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid for the 18-year-old starlet, who could arrive at St James’ Park as a free agent in the summer.

Cordero has less than six months remaining on his Malaga contract, and there is confidence that Newcastle will soon finalise a pre-contract agreement after making significant progress in recent days.

The teenager could become another exciting addition to Newcastle’s youth ranks, following the signing of Georgian forward Vakhtang Salia, who is set to join in August.

Newcastle Set to Sign Antonio Cordero

After beating Barcelona and Real Madrid

According to MailOnline, Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell has held talks with Cordero and his representatives during their visit to Tyneside, and there is growing belief that a deal will be sealed soon.

Mainly a left-sided winger, Cordero is capable of playing on either flank and has shown great promise for Malaga in recent months.

The 18-year-old, likened to Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli, has scored four goals and provided six assists in 25 appearances across all competitions this season and started the campaign strongly, registering seven of his goal contributions in the first six games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cordero is Malaga’s top goal contributor this season with 10, closely followed by veteran centre-forward Dioni (9).

Newcastle endured a quiet January transfer window and did not bring in any replacements for Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly, who left for Atalanta United and Juventus, respectively.

The Magpies have seemingly pushed their search for a right-sided winger to the summer, with PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko still on their radar.

The 21-year-old will have just 12 months remaining on his contract in July and could be available for a cut-price deal worth £33m.

Antonio Cordero's Malaga Stats (2024/25) Games 24 Goals 4 Assists 6 Minutes played 1,411

