Newcastle United have shared footage of their new and improved training ground ahead of next season and it's remarkably impressive.

After being bought out by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in 2021, new co-owner Amanda Staveley described the training ground facilities at the time as "really awful," adding: “There’s no point having fantastic players if there’s nowhere suitable for them to train."

And while the initial focus following the takeover was on improving the squad with new faces, Newcastle's Benton training ground has undergone a complete transformation in recent months.

Sharing footage of the groundbreaking new facilities, Newcastle posted a video tour presented by none other than former player Shola Ameobi.

The now-retired striker once appeared on an episode of MTV Cribs and this particular video has been shot and presented in the same style as the hit programme.

Newcastle's incredible new training ground

The video shows a ton of new features, including hydrotherapy and plunge pools, a new presentation room, and an extremely impressive-looking players' lounge.

A modernised dining area has also been added, while the gym is kitted out with all of the equipment you could possibly want.

Perhaps the funniest new feature is the addition of what appears to be a fine wheel.

Check out the video below:

VIDEO: Newcastle's new training ground

What did Newcastle's training ground look like before?

Newcastle regularly faced criticism for their training ground facilities during Mike Ashley's tenure.

Back in 2020, images were shared of the players sitting in a paddling pool, while another showed many standing in bins.

But Ashley refused to address the issue and then managing director Lee Charnley infamously claimed that: "no player has turned around and said they will not sign because of the training ground."

That statement alone emphasises the difference between the former ownership and the one today.

Fans react to Newcastle's training ground

Understandably, Newcastle fans reacted favourably to the new video tour on social media.

"Not a paddling pool in sight," joked one Twitter user.

Another wrote: "What a difference a bit of investment and attention does! Training ground looks amazing now and should help to attract new players as well as retain existing players. Well done."

A third added: "The Cribs bit is just amazing, but damn that training ground looks for the elite."

With Champions League football to come next season and a stunning new training ground, Eddie Howe should be able to attract some huge names to Newcastle this summer.