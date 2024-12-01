Alexander Isak's injury issues continue to plague him, as he was replaced after just 22 minutes during Newcastle United's game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this afternoon, which should surely prompt the Magpies to consider selling him.

Isak has endured a stop-start campaign thus far, missing over a month due to a broken toe between September and October, and he's subsequently netted just four Premier League goals thus far. Suffering a hip injury during Newcastle's draw in South London this afternoon, the Swede lumbered off the pitch and could now miss another run of games at a crucial point in the season.

Reports have emerged indicating that the Tynesiders have effectively ended new contract negotiations with Isak, while Arsenal are said to want to sign him, with Mikel Arteta identifying him as an 'ideal target'. As a result of these negotiations being shelved, and the reported outside interest, combined with the player's injury issues, Newcastle should contemplate cashing in on their talismanic figure and replacing him with Benjamin Sesko.

Newcastle Ought to Sell Isak

The injuries are costing the Magpies

With the encounter at Selhurst Park this afternoon finely poised at 0-0 in the early stages, Isak was forced off the pitch with what appears to be a hip injury. It remains to be seen the extent of the issue, but it certainly didn't look positive.

Since arriving at St. James Park in 2022, Isak has missed a total of 38 games already due to an array of fitness problems. His debut campaign saw him sidelined by a significant thigh injury, whilst last campaign two separate groin issues took him out of action for substantial portions of the season.

These injuries are becoming a major problem for Eddie Howe and his team, as they look to launch an assault on a European place, but continue to have to do so without being able to rely on their primary goalscorer.

GMS sources revealed last week that Isak 'could be tempted to join' Arsenal in January, as the Gunners eye a move for the 25-year-old, and Newcastle should look to cash in if the opportunity arises. Evidently not willing to improve his current £125,000 a week contract, as suggested in the aforementioned reports, the north-east club should take advantage of Arsenal's interest, accept a substantial fee for him and move on.

Isak's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 30 Goals 21 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 2.87 Key Passes Per 90 1.08 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.67

Sesko Should be Isak's Replacement

They're said to be interested in the Slovenian

According to the Athletic, Newcastle are one of a number of clubs interested in acquiring RB Leipzig's Sesko. The 21-year-old scored 18 goals last season for the German outfit, and has scored seven this term, and thus should be considered by the Toon as an ideal replacement for Isak.

Using the funds from a potential Isak sale, Newcastle will certainly have the finances to make an attractive offer to Leipzig for Sesko. The Slovenia international, described as a 'monster', may be significantly more raw than the Swede, but he has the potential to develop into a spectacular player, and he possesses some of the same physical attributes as Howe's current number nine.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 30/11/2024