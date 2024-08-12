Highlights Newcastle United have expressed interest in Chelsea's Noni Madueke.

Madueke's sale could happen with a good proposal.

Felix may return to Chelsea following Omorodion deal collapse.

Newcastle United have expressed an interest in Chelsea attacker Noni Madueke "for weeks" in this window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Magpies have had a fairly quiet window so far, having signed only John Ruddy, Odysseas Vlachodimos, William Osula and Lloyd Kelly so far this summer, but now may have their sights set on attacking improvements, with the Chelsea talent one that has been watched by the club.

Madueke, 22, only arrived at Stamford Bridge in January 2023 to the tune of £30m from Dutch side PSV, and is deemed to be part of the ever-growing project at Chelsea, but a good proposal may tempt the club into a sale, with Newcastle United an interested party.

Madueke Gathering Interest

The young winger's sale is not out of the question

Though he has only been a Chelsea man for the last year and a half, a sale for Noni Madueke could potentially be on the cards this summer should the West London outfit recieve a favourable offer.

The talented 22-year-old - described as "exciting" by Todd Boelhy - has mostly impressed during his stay at Stamford Bridge thus far, and is considered to be a part of the project sought by free-spending owner Todd Boehly and new manager Enzo Maresca, but a substantial bid from an interested party may see Chelsea stand aside his exit door.

Newcastle United, who have not had the busiest of transfer windows, are a club who have been monitoring the situation of the £50,000-a-week Madueke at Chelsea this window, as to the information of Fabrizio Romano on the latest episode of the "Here We Go" podcast:

"Let's see what happens, also with offensive players [at Chelsea]. We have many rumors from selling, Chelsea have still not received any bid. But also, keep an eye on Madueke, because unless [the club receive] some good proposal, he's not out of the Chelsea project. He's still part of the project, but with a good proposal, the situation of Madueke could be open. For example, Newcastle have been showing interest for weeks."

Newcastle Submit Fresh Bid for Guehi

The Magpies have chased the defender all summer

Newcastle United are pushing to complete the signing of Crystal Palace standout Marc Guehi this summer, and have submitted a third bid today after having the previous two rejected.

Steve Parish is hoping to hold out for an understandably lofty sum, reported to be in the range of £65m. Sky Sports reported earlier today that a third Newcastle bid has in fact been launched, which is believed to be an up-front payment of around £55m, with the rest of Palace's valuation to be paid in add-ons.

Guehi's stock has risen exponentially over the summer following excellent performances at EURO 2024 with England, taking his national side to the final where they were heart-breakingly beaten by Spain.

As a result, the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea have all expressed interest this summer, but Newcastle are now believed to be out in front of the race for his signature.