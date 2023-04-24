Newcastle United are interested in Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The England international hasn't been a regular at Old Trafford this season and is being heavily linked with a move away from Erik ten Hag's side.

Newcastle transfer news — Harry Maguire

Last month, 90min claimed that Newcastle are monitoring Maguire's situation at Man United.

According to the outlet, the central defender has been told that he can leave the club at the end of the campaign.

In total, Maguire has made just seven starts in the Premier League this season, as per Transfermarkt. He should, however, be able to add to that following injuries to Lisandro Martínez and Raphaël Varane.

Man United signed the 30-year-old from Leicester City back in 2019 for £80m, a world-record fee for a defender (via BBC Sport).

What has Alex Crook said about Harry Maguire and Newcastle?

Crook says Maguire is a player Newcastle are showing interest in.

When asked by GIVEMESPORT if he expects the centre-half to leave Man United this summer, the talkSPORT reporter said: "Yeah, I think so. It's a question of what sort of money they're going to get for Maguire. He needs to go and play.

"I know there's some interest from Newcastle, West Ham as well. I think, probably, they would be good moves for him. I think it's best for all concerned that he moves on."

Would Harry Maguire be a good signing for Newcastle?

It depends. If they can get him on loan or for a small transfer fee, then it could be a smart deal.

Maguire has obviously struggled this season, recently coming in for criticism for his display in the second leg of Man United's Europa League quarter-final tie against Sevilla.

"If he's going to receive it, he's got to receive it on his back foot and he's got to turn out," Owen Hargreaves said on BT Sport after the Three Lions star lost possession for Sevilla's first goal. "What he tries to do is just try to flip it round the corner and that's a turnover in possession. There are three opposition players there. You can't play there, just kick it."

Still, Maguire has his strengths, with the former Leicester man being extremely good in the air. As per FBref, he's ranked in the 87th percentile for aerials won among centre-backs over the last year.

Now likely to be in the Champions League next season, Maguire could give Eddie Howe's squad a bit of a boost at St James' Park.