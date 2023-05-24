Newcastle United are now expected to hold 'conversations' around a move for Kieran Tierney this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Tierney is tipped to leave Arsenal when the transfer window opens, having fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle United transfer news - Kieran Tierney

Having secured Champions League qualification with a point against relegation-threatened Leicester City on Monday night, attention is already switching to who Newcastle might pursue in the summer market.

According to a report by The Sun, the Magpies are keen on Arsenal left-back Tierney, who is being linked with a move away from north London.

Having struggled for game time since Oleksandr Zinchenko joined the club in the summer, Tierney has fallen down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta, with an exit now looking like the most likely outcome.

As such, Eddie Howe's side are monitoring his situation, with the report suggesting Newcastle would be open to matching Arsenal's £30 million valuation.

It would prove a marked improvement on Newcastle's current options in that position, with natural centre-back Dan Burn having been given the reins this season.

And with talk of a move to Newcastle starting to gather pace, there are claims Tierney joining the North-East outfit would be beneficial for both parties.

What has Dean Jones said about Tierney to Newcastle?

When asked about the likelihood of this deal going through, transfer insider Jones admitted it would be a positive move for all involved.

On Tierney to Newcastle, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it's definitely feasible that he moves to Newcastle.

"I think it will come down to exactly what Newcastle want to commit funds to and which areas they feel is going to be most important, but at a time when Tierney seems like he’ll appear on the market, I'd be very surprised if Newcastle didn't at least have conversations around that.”

What would Tierney offer Howe's squad next season?

While they may have secured a top-four finish with games to spare, given Newcastle's lack of experience in European competition across recent campaigns, it's likely the Magpies will be placed in Pot Three or Four of the Champions League group stage draw.

As things stand, that could see them drawn against both Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in the same group, making reinforcements a necessity for Howe and Co. this summer.

With 90 appearances in the Premier League already to his name, it's clear Tierney would arrive at St. James' Park with a wealth of experience.

And while injuries have hampered his somewhat underwhelming Arsenal career, Howe would be confident of getting the best out of Tierney, should he sign on the dotted line at St. James' Park.