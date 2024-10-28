Newcastle United's forwards looked ‘uninspiring and stunted’ in their 2-1 loss at Chelsea, according to iNews journalist George Simms.

Goals from Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer inflicted further misery on Eddie Howe’s men on Sunday, as the defeat extended their winless streak to five and dropped them to 12th in the Premier League.

After losing Anthony Gordon to a groin injury just before the match, the Magpies were forced to rely on Harvey Barnes and Miguel Almiron on the wings, who both endured a tough outing and struggled to create chances for Alexander Isak up front.

Simms, writing for iNews, singled out Almiron for being 'off the pace and utterly lost' and suggested Jacob Murphy 'was no better' after coming on as a substitute in the 68th minute:

“Harvey Barnes and Miguel Almiron are not a credible wide pairing for the level Newcastle believe they exist at or aim to inhabit. “With Anthony Gordon ruled out by a groin injury pre-match, Newcastle’s attack was uninspiring and stunted, appeared basically disconnected from a midfield trio overrun by the opposing duo. “[Almiron] didn’t compete a successful dribble all game and generally looked somewhere between off the pace and utterly lost. “Jacob Murphy was no better in his 22 minutes on the pitch.”

For Almiron, it was only his first appearance in Howe’s starting XI this season, having previously made four short cameos off the bench in the Premier League.

The Paraguayan winger has been linked with a move away from St. James’ Park throughout the summer transfer window, and the expectation is that clubs will reignite their interest in him once the market reopens in January.

In 254 minutes of action this season, the 30-year-old is yet to contribute a goal or assist, while Murphy has assisted twice already this term in his nine appearances under Howe.

Newcastle are believed to be targeting a right-sided winger in January, with Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo reportedly their priority target for 2025.

Miguel Almiron's Newcastle Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 5 Goals 0 Assists 0 Expected goals 0.4 Expected assisted goals 0.2 Minutes played 105

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-10-24.