Newcastle United can make a smart signing by bringing Liverpool defender Joe Gomez to St James' Park, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The 25-year-old is said to be a player who the Magpies like, and O'Rourke can imagine Eddie Howe targeting him because of his Premier League experience and versatility.

Newcastle transfer news — Joe Gomez

Football agent Haydn Dodge recently told CaughtOffside that Newcastle are admirers of Gomez.

In terms of how much he could cost, FootballTransfers' Jacque Talbot suggested on his YouTube channel that it may take a fee of around £40m to prise the centre-back away from Anfield.

However, it's not an amount of money Talbot can see Newcastle paying for a central defender this summer.

As per Transfermarkt, Gomez has made over 25 appearances in all competitions this season, so he looks to be a player who Jürgen Klopp still has use for.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Joe Gomez and Newcastle?

When asked if Gomez could be a smart signing for Newcastle, O'Rourke said to GIVEMESPORT: "Yeah. Obviously, I think Eddie Howe does prefer players with Premier League experience and Joe Gomez does offer that and also versatility. He can play centre-back and at right-back as well."

Should Newcastle go after Joe Gomez?

If they want to sign a new centre-back this summer, then it'd make a lot of sense. He has plenty of Premier League experience and targeting players with such has worked for Howe so far.

Since arriving at St James' Park, the 45-year-old has brought in the likes of Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, and Nick Pope. The trio have helped Newcastle put themselves in contention for Champions League football next season, so this approach of signing players who are familiar with the English top flight is clearly working.

As O'Rourke mentioned, Gomez is also quite versatile, able to play at centre-back and right-back, so that'd be another plus for the Magpies.

Speaking about the England international a few years ago, Klopp told Liverpool's official website: "He is a sensational footballer, which is good.

"He has outstanding speed, which helps us a lot to keep our last line high; he is a really good challenger; good in one-on-one situations; football-wise, I said already, good."

The biggest concern surrounding Gomez is maybe his injury record, but other than that, he probably ticks most boxes for a Premier League side looking for a new centre-half.