Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock must do more if he is to convince Magpies chiefs that he has a long-term future at the club, according to reports - with his performances so far this season being labelled as 'disappointing'.

The Newcastle star, who joined the club three years ago from Arsenal, was a key player upon his arrival. But the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali joining the club alongside Joelinton moving back into midfield have seen him struggle for minutes in the Premier League. Fleeting substitute appearances haven't entirely impressed coaches, and reports have stated that he must do more - or risk being sold next summer.

Willock 'Needs to Improve' or Face Newcastle Exit

The midfielder must show he can compete with current midfield options

The report from The Athletic states that Willock has been 'disappointing' so far this season, singling out his performance against Brighton over the weekend as particularly poor - and there is a frustration from the club, as the midfielder can bring 'unique qualities' to the midfield on his day.

Joe Willock's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking, 2020/21 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 22nd Goals 8 2nd Shots Per Game 1.4 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.6 =8th Dribbles Per Game 1.6 2nd Match rating 7.13 1st

The article states that there is nobody like Willock in the way that he can carry the ball, and so he offers a new dynamism to their midfield when he does play. Barring a superb appearance against Wolverhampton Wanderers in September, the former Arsenal man has failed to have an influence on games and he was subsequently hooked just a week later against Fulham at half-time, having started the game.

Members of the Magpies' coaching staff have expected more from the Hale End graduate, though there is an appreciation regarding first-team minutes in which he has only started six Premier League games since the start of last season. The 25-year-old thrives on regular minutes, and though he is no longer injured, he is still not quite at peak condition.

The end of the season will see Willock have two years left on his contract and so it could be an important season for him, though he does need to fare better to convince Eddie Howe that he deserves a place in his plans, otherwise the possibility of selling him to avoid losing money via an expiring contract remains intact, as writer Chris Waugh said:

"Willock has been disappointing, especially so when he came on against Brighton, and it is a massive frustration for many at the club because, when he is on form, he brings unique qualities to the midfield. Nobody else can carry possession in the dynamic way Willock does and, without him, Newcastle appear more pedestrian and predictable. "By next summer, Willock will have two years left on his contract, so this is an important season for him. He needs to rediscover some form to prove he warrants a place in Newcastle’s long-term plans, otherwise they may feel they have to at least consider the possibility of selling him."

Willock is 'deserving' of game time, though he must offer more in his fleeting appearances - though Howe admitted publicly that his substitution didn't work against Brighton.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joe Willock has 19 appearances for England's youth teams, scoring four goals.

The midfielder shot to prominence in the north-east with a loan spell in which he scored in seven consecutive top-flight games; but since making his move to Tyneside permanent, he hasn't even scored as many as he did whilst playing for the Magpies on a temporary basis.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-10-24.