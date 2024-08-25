Newcastle United right-back and Everton target Kieran Trippier’s chances of leaving St James' Park before the August 30 deadline are ‘50/50’, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Less than a week remains before the summer window slams shut, but plenty of deals could still take place in the final days. The Magpies have been somewhat active in the market, with five new additions so far.

However, there have also been a number of outgoings, including Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Premier League rivals. Trippier has also been linked with a move away from Tyneside, but a switch is yet to materialise.

Trippier Facing Uncertain Future During Closing Stages of Window

Right-back has entered the final months of his contract

According to Romano, there is a strong chance the 33-year-old could be on the move in the coming days, but nothing is advanced at this stage. Trippier initially joined Newcastle from Atletico Madrid in 2022, and he has gone on to make over 90 appearances for the club across all competitions.

However, he has less than 12 months remaining on his £120,000-per-week contract at St James' Park, and reports indicate he wants to leave the club in a bid to secure more regular game time. Last season, he started 26 Premier League games for Newcastle, but he was an unused substitute in their opening game of the 2024/25 campaign against Southampton last week.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“For Tripper, there is a possibility to leave, but it’s not guaranteed yet. I would say in this case it’s a 50/50 situation. It’s true that Everton are one of the clubs interested, but at the moment, they still don’t have any kind of agreement or anything advanced for Trippier. “There could also be other clubs. For example, at the beginning of the transfer window, there was interest in a swap between Malick Thiaw and Trippier with AC Milan, but they then signed Emerson Royal from Tottenham Hotspur, so they are not in the market for a right-back now. There could be other clubs, and I think the possibility for Trippier to leave is not guaranteed, but concrete.”

Newcastle ‘Remain Interested’ in Calvert-Lewin

Howe is a huge fan of frontman

While Everton are rumoured to be interested in signing Trippier, other reports indicate Newcastle are in fact keen on bringing in someone from Goodison Park. According to TBR Football, Eddie Howe is a big admirer of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the Magpies are weighing up a fresh move for the 27-year-old.

Calvert-Lewin is a product of Sheffield United’s academy, and he had loan spells at Stalybridge and Northampton Town before he joined Everton for a nominal fee back in 2016. He has now amassed just shy of 250 appearances for the Toffees across all competitions, and scored 68 goals in that time.

Calvert-Lewin 2023/24 stats for Everton in all competitions Appearances 38 Goals 8 Assists 3 Minutes played 2,630

The striker has long been linked with a move away from Goodison Park, with Newcastle and Manchester United both credited with interest. While a deal is yet to materialise, the fact the England international has one year left on his deal with Everton could prompt the Toffees into a sale before the transfer deadline.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt