Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly received a 5/10 rating for his performance in the Carabao Cup third-round victory over AFC Wimbledon, as assessed by journalist Dominic Scurr.

Writing for the Shields Gazette, Scurr described Kelly’s display as 'awkward', with the Englishman struggling on the ball during Tuesday night’s match and being 'guilty' of overhit passes in the narrow win.

The rescheduled cup fixture saw Eddie Howe make several changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Manchester City at the weekend, with Kelly, Emil Krafth, and William Osula all starting.

Newcastle found it difficult to break the deadlock in the first half, with Wimbledon limiting their chances, before Fabian Schar’s second-half penalty put the hosts in front.

The Magpies had opportunities to extend their lead before the full-time whistle, but Wimbledon defended resolutely for the remainder of the contest and prevented Howe's side from scoring in open play.

The victory means Newcastle will face Chelsea in a last-16 home tie at the end of October. They next travel to Everton for their final Premier League match before the international break.

Lloyd Kelly Given Mixed Review

After Newcastle’s 1-0 victory

Scurr, writing for the Shields Gazette, noted that Kelly appeared more comfortable at centre-back on Tuesday night, following Lewis Hall's substitution into the left-back position in the 62nd minute:

“Found plenty of space down the left but guilty of a couple of overhit passes attempting to release his teammates. A little bit awkward on the ball but gained some composure when moving to centre-back.”

A summer arrival at St. James’ Park, Kelly made his sixth appearance of the season under Eddie Howe and his fourth start for the Magpies.

With both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles sidelined until the new year with ACL injuries, the former Bournemouth defender is expected to have further opportunities to impress in the Premier League, having amassed 205 minutes of action after six rounds of matches.

Kelly’s arrival at Newcastle reunited the Englishman with Howe, as the pair briefly worked together at Bournemouth four seasons ago.

Lloyd Kelly Newcastle Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 5 Assists 1 Pass accuracy 81.7 Tackles per 90 0.87 Clearances per 90 6.09 Minutes played 205

Newcastle to Prioritise Isak Deal

Keen to tie the Swede to a new contract

Newcastle United are set to open fresh talks with Alexander Isak over extending his contract at St. James’ Park, and are prioritising a new deal for the Swedish forward in the coming weeks, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Eddie Howe is reportedly 'desperate' to see Isak commit to a new deal before the transfer window opens in January, amid fears that top Premier League clubs could reignite their interest in acquiring his services at the turn of the year.

Isak has made a significant impact since joining Newcastle from Real Sociedad in August 2022, scoring 36 goals and registering six assists in 73 appearances across all competitions.

The 25-year-old is expected to return to action only after the international break, having broken his toe.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-10-24.