Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes made an important contribution, after 'struggling at the beginning', in Brazil's narrow away victory over Chile in COMEBOL World Cup qualifying last night.

Chile took the lead inside two minutes, as Eduardo Vargas' header looped over Ederson in between the sticks for the travelling side. However, Dorival Junior's team responded on the stroke of half-time, when Raphinha's clipped cross was headed home by Igor Jesus, and they went onto win it with an 89th minute curler from inside the box from substitute Luiz Henrique.

The result leaves Brazil fourth in the South American qualification table for the 2026 World Cup, six points behind leaders Argentina with nine games still to play. Guimaraes, who was introduced at the break, impressed Brazilian national media with his impact in the second half, and how he grew into the game.

Guimaraes Makes Impact

He seemed to 'struggle at the beginning'

Joining Newcastle in January 2022, for a fee believed to be worth in the region of £40 million, Guimaraes arrived in the north-east having impressed in his time in Ligue 1 with Lyon. Quickly establishing himself as one of the most accomplished midfielders in the Premier League, the midfield metronome has now made 116 appearances for the Magpies, and was a key pillar in Eddie Howe's side's top four finish during the 2022/23 season.

Linked with Manchester City and Arsenal over the summer, neither deal materialised, with the Gunners particularly put off by the 'tough' £100 million asking price set by the Tynesiders. Perhaps a symptom of not earning a move to one of the title challengers, the 26-year-old has started the new campaign in poor form.

Thus, Howe will be delighted to hear that Guimaraes enjoyed a largely positive second half display for his national team last night in Santiago. Brought on at the interval to help Selecao find the winning goal, he managed just that, finding Henrique in the box, who subsequently bent the ball beyond the outstretched Brayan Cortes.

While acknowledging it took time for Guimaraes to grow into the game, Brazilian outlet Globo praised the Newcastle star's contribution to the winner, awarding him a 6.5 out of 10 in their player ratings:

"He came on to give more dynamism to the midfield, but seemed to struggle at the beginning. He improved as time went on, started exchanging passes with more speed and finished the game with an assist for Luiz Henrique. Not only for the pass, but for going up into the area and attracting the marking, leaving the Botafogo striker in a one-on-one situation."

Such praise can be unusual from a notoriously brutal media base, and thus Guimaraes will be encouraged that he can begin to cement himself in Junior's plans ahead of 2026.

Guimaraes' Statistics vs Chile Minutes Played 45 Assists 1 Touches 56 Accurate Passes 47/52 (90%) Passes into the Final Third 4 Ball Recoveries 4 Ground Duels Won 3/3 (100%)

Newcastle Targeting Aston Villa Midfielder

Ramsey is contracted until 2026

Howe and the Newcastle hierarchy may feel the best way to extract the maximum level out of Guimaraes is to add more quality around him in the midfield. It appears the Toon are attempting to do so, as they're understood to be targeting Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey, who is valued at £50 million.

Ramsey's contract expires in 2026, he's yet to agree to a fresh deal, and as a result the West Midlanders are said to be willing to cash in next summer to avoid losing him for free a year later. The 23-year-old's place in Unai Emery's pecking order doesn't appear stable, and he subsequently may be enticed by a potential switch to St. James' Park.

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 11/10/2024