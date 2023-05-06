Newcastle United need to look at any decent offers they receive for Allan Saint-Maximin this summer, believes Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

There's now a lot of competition in the wide positions at St James' Park, so Downie is also expecting the winger to consider proposals that come his way in the next transfer window.

Newcastle transfer news — Allan Saint-Maximin

One club who could make an offer for Saint-Maximin this summer is Tottenham.

According to the Daily Mirror, Spurs are keen on the 26-year-old and made enquiries about his availability in the January window.

He may not come cheap, though, with the same outlet claiming that Newcastle could demand up to £50m for him.

With the likes of Miguel Almirón and Jacob Murphy showing good form this season, Eddie Howe doesn't look to be in a position to guarantee Saint-Maximin starts at St James' Park.

What has Keith Downie said about Allan Saint-Maximin and Newcastle?

Downie thinks both Saint-Maximin and Newcastle should look at any decent offers that come in for the Frenchman in the summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "I did an interview with Saint-Maximin a few weeks ago. He said that a foreign team came in for him in January; I think it was AC Milan. He said the club didn't want him to go, but you've got to remember they were just a few weeks away from their League Cup final. They had injuries and they were pretty thin on the ground at that stage. Everyone's fit at the moment.

"When everyone's fit, it looks like they've got a lot more options. And of course, add the rise of Jacob Murphy into that as well and the arrival of Anthony Gordon, who was cup tied for the cup final. So I think they were in a different place in January. I think if a decent offer comes in for him in the summer, they would need to look at it, and I think he would look at it himself. In fact, he admitted that to me in the interview."

Will Newcastle receive offers for Allan Saint-Maximin?

You'd expect them to. The former Nice man has had his injury problems and may no longer be an automatic starter at the Magpies, but he's still a very dangerous attacker.

As per WhoScored, Saint-Maximin completed 4.3 dribbles per game last season, which was the highest average in Howe's squad.

For any club looking for a direct winger who's strong in one-v-one situations, he could be a great option for them.