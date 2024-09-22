Newcastle United have had a mixed start to the new Premier League season but their lowest moment undoubtedly came on Saturday afternoon. Having travelled down to London, the Magpies were dismantled away from home, losing 3-1 to Fulham.



A slow start saw Eddie Howe's men down 2-0 after just 22 minutes, with Raul Jimenez and Emile Smith Rowe finding the back of the next. Moments into the second half, Harvey Barnes pulled one back but a late error from Bruno Guimaraes gifted Reiss Nelson the chance to make it three, with the Arsenal loanee making no mistake.

The mistake summed up a poor outing for Guimaraes, which has been a bit of a theme for the Brazilian midfielder this season. With his form so poor, it now feels like a good moment to take him out of the firing line for a game or two.

Guimaraes Disappoints vs Fulham

One of a few "terrible" Newcastle players

It wasn't just that one late giveaway for Guimaraes. Indeed, his whole performance in general was far below the standard usually expected of him. The stats highlight this.

Per SofaScore, he was the lowest-rated player on the pitch with a 6.4 rating. On top of that, only Antony Gordon (16) lost the ball more times than the midfielder (15). Guimaraes also struggled in over areas of the game as he failed to have any key passes, managed just one shot (off target), and had that one error which led to a goal.

Guimaraes vs Fulham Goals 0 xG 0.05 Assists 0 xG 0.05 Key passes 0 Shots (on target) 1/0 Possession lost 15 Errors leading to a goal 1









His poor performance was summed up in the Shields Gazette as journalist Dominic Scurr handed him a 4/10 for his display and wrote: "Failed to stamp any authority on the midfield early on as Fulham dominated. Loose with his passing and well off his usual high standards in the middle of the park. Blasted an effort over and gave the ball under way under pressure to gift Fulham a third."

Luke Edwards also echoed these sentiments, noting that Guimaraes was one of a few players to put in a "terrible" individual performance, which was "summed up" by his late mistake for the Nelson goal.

Related Alan Shearer Reacts to 'Awful' Newcastle Loss v Fulham Newcastle United were beaten 3-1 by Fulham in the Premier League and club legend Alan Shearer has slammed the performance.

Guimaraes Newcastle Form a "Worry"

"Been poor this season"

The big concern is that this wasn't just a one-off. Newcastle have dropped points in two of their opening five league games this term, and even that perhaps flatters them. Going into the Fulham game, they had 10 points but data suggests they should have been on 4.72.

At the heart of that, has been a handful of players who are yet to really deliver. Journalist Edwards pointed this out on social media, writing:

"Gordon, Isak, Bruno and Joelinton have all been poor this season. Results and presence of other more convenient scapegoats mean they got away with it. The failure to strengthen the squad has knock-on effects.

"Players get too comfortable and can question ambition too. Anyway, it’s one defeat. Not the end of the world but as I wrote last week there are glaring problems with the balance of the team and best players of form."

Of all these players, Guimaraes must step up and take responsibility as the man who wears the captain's armband. He did so on social media after the game, but perhaps it's time for manager Howe to take him out of the firing line.

Daily Mail football writer Craig Hope spoke about how the 'form of Bruno Guimaraes is a worry' and questioned just how long the Brazilian can keep his spot in the starting XI. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

"I really do think we have reached the point now, where you have got to say: do you have to take Guimaraes out of the team on merit?"

Howe – who is under a bit of pressure himself – certainly has options. Joelinton and Joe Willock started alongside the captain in a midfield three, while Sando Tonali came off the bench. Now back in the team after his ban, the Italian will be desperate to get back in the starting XI regularly. Newcastle could also shift to a midfield two, instead of persisting with a three.

Whatever happens, Guimaraes' form is becoming a bit of an elephant in the room for the Magpies. Howe must seriously consider dropping him or else risk more poor results.

Stats via SofaScore.