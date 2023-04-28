Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak looks like "the real deal", according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The 23-year-old has been in incredible form lately, proving too much to handle for some Premier League defences.

Newcastle news — Alexander Isak

Isak was at his very best as the Magpies hammered Tottenham 6-1 at St James' Park last Sunday.

He scored twice that afternoon, making it 10 goals in his first 15 Premier League appearances for Newcastle, as per Transfermarkt.

Isak missed a large portion of games earlier in the season because of injury, but he's managed to bounce back and not disappoint his manager Eddie Howe since returning.

He joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad for around £60m last summer, as reported by BBC Sport, and is now starting to look worth the money. According to Capology, the Sweden international is on a £120,000-a-week contract at St James' Park.

What has Keith Downie said about Alexander Isak?

Downie is loving what he's seeing from Isak at present.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "When he signed last summer, I think it was 60 plus five, there were a few eyebrows raised because, yes, we'd heard of him before. But he hadn't really set the world on fire at [Borussia] Dortmund or at Sociedad. I'd seen him play a couple of times for Sweden, but in the last couple of games, he's looked the real deal, the real deal.

"He's so quick, he's got a real turn of pace, he's tall but he can also play with the ball on the ground really well. I mean, he scored a brilliant header the other week against Wolves I think it was, so he's showed he's good aerially."

Can Alexander Isak get better?

Without a doubt. Isak is still just 23 years of age. He has time to become an even more prolific and consistent number nine at St James' Park.

Newcastle supporters, though, will surely be happy with what they're getting from him at the moment. He's doing his job by scoring goals, goals which have taken the Tyneside club closer to realising their dream of Champions League football.

All in all, Isak has made a huge impact at Newcastle this term and at just the right time. Had he not got injured, based on what he's currently showing, you suspect that Howe's men may have had Champions League qualification wrapped up by now.