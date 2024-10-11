Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali was praised for ‘giving his all’ in Italy’s disappointing 2-2 draw with Belgium in the Nations League on Thursday night.

The 24-year-old started for the Azzurri for the third consecutive international game after returning from a 10-month gambling ban and earned plaudits for his contribution, particularly for ‘doing the dirty work’ for Luciano Spalletti’s side, while Corriere della Sera praised him for showing 'resistance' after his country went down to 10 men.

Italy got off to an ideal start at the Stadio Olimpico, taking the lead after 61 seconds thanks to Andrea Cambiaso’s finish, before Mateo Retegui doubled their advantage against the Red Devils in the 24th minute.

The home side were cruising before Lorenzo Pellegrini saw red for a studs-up tackle on Arthur Theate, which allowed Belgium to get back into the game, before goals from Maxim De Cuyper and Leandro Trossard completed a second-half comeback.

Despite letting a two-goal lead slip, Tonali suggested it was ‘a positive performance’ from the Azzurri overall, as they ‘proved they can play attractive football’ after a dismal Euro 2024, where Italy crashed out in the Round of 16 to Switzerland.

Sandro Tonali Shines on Italy Duty

‘Gave his all’ in 2-2 draw

After the 2-2 draw, Tonali was awarded a 6.5 for his performance on Thursday, with the website Cult of Calcio praising the 24-year-old’s ‘dirty work’ all over the pitch:

“The Newcastle star gave his all and was all over the pitch. Instigated the play that led to Italy’s second goal and was always willing to do the dirty work.”

An entertaining draw in Rome saw Italy remain top of their Nations League group, albeit with only a one-point advantage over France in second.

Tonali won his 17th cap for the Azzurri on Thursday, his third since returning from the gambling ban that saw him miss a total of 13 Italy matches.

The 24-year-old has also made a swift return to action for Newcastle in the Premier League this term, appearing in five of the Magpies’ seven games, amassing a total of 231 minutes of play.

Sandro Tonali Newcastle Stats (2024/25) Games 5 Starts 2 Expected goals 0.7 Pass accuracy % 76.5 Minutes played 231

The Italian squad is now gearing up for their second and final test of the October international break, a clash against Israel on Monday evening at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine.

Anthony Gordon Contract Latest

Unlikely to include release clause

Anthony Gordon’s new contract at Newcastle United is unlikely to include a formal release clause, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The England international is now close to reaching an agreement to extend his future at St James’ Park and is unlikely to have an exit fee included in writing.

However, Jacobs suggests there may well be a gentleman’s agreement regarding certain aspects of the new contract, including a potential departure if Newcastle fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The new terms will see Gordon become one of the highest earners at the club, alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak, who are earning £160,000 and £120,000 per week, respectively.

