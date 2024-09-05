Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier has reportedly told Eddie Howe he wants to leave the club after being reduced to the bench at St James' Park, according to TBR Football.

The former England international reportedly ‘has no desire’ to sit on the bench, having lost his place in the starting XI to Tino Livramento at the start of the season, as well as the captaincy to Bruno Guimarães.

According to TBR Football, Howe does not want to lose the experienced 33-year-old, who has been a valuable part of the squad since his arrival from Atletico Madrid in January 2022.

Although the transfer window has already shut across most European leagues, the Turkish window remains open, and clubs in the Super Lig have been exploring the opportunity to sign Trippier before the deadline on 13th September.

Per the report, as many as five clubs from Turkey are keen to sign Trippier before next Friday’s deadline, including the Istanbul trio of Besiktas, Galatasaray, and Fenerbahce.

For Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce, a right-back addition would make perfect sense after the club lost Ferdi Kadioglu to Brighton last month and have yet to bring in a replacement for the highly regarded Turkish international.

Trippier Eyes Newcastle Loan Exit

Turkish giants keen on the 33-year-old

According to TBR Football, Newcastle are unwilling to sanction a free transfer exit for Trippier, who has two years left on his current deal, but would agree to a loan exit with an option to make the move permanent next summer.

Since joining the club in 2022, the 33-year-old, who has been described as 'exceptional' by England manager Gareth Southgate, has made 94 appearances for the Magpies in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing 21 assists.

The former England international was instrumental in Newcastle’s success in the 2022/23 campaign, as the club qualified for the Champions League, with Trippier being the club’s most potent creative attacking outlet.

Kieran Trippier Senior Career Stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Burnley 185 6 37 Tottenham 114 2 23 Newcastle 94 4 21 Atlético Madrid 86 0 11 Barnsley FC 44 2 6

As Newcastle beat Tottenham 2-1 last Sunday, Trippier was once again an unused substitute and has only made a single 32-minute appearance in the Premier League so far this season, during a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

With Livramento and Emil Krafth available as right-back options at St James' Park, Newcastle could sanction the 33-year-old’s exit as soon as next week, with Turkish clubs monitoring his situation.

Magpies Could Return for Elanga

After failed summer move

Newcastle could make another move for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga after seeing their deadline day bid rejected, according to Football Insider.

Reports suggest the Swedish international remains a top target for the Magpies, whose £50million bid was firmly rebuffed by Forest last week.

Yet to score or assist this season, Elanga will remain at the City Ground at least until January but could be targeted by Newcastle in future transfer windows.

The rapid winger left Manchester United for Forest in 2023 and helped the club avoid relegation last season, notching five goals and nine assists in 36 league appearances.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-09-24.