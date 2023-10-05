Highlights Sean Longstaff tried to get Kylian Mbappe's shirt for his younger brother during Newcastle United's victory over PSG.

However, Kieran Trippier's son ended up with Mbappe's shirt, much to Longstaff's disappointment.

Trippier's son's obsession with Mbappe led him to choose walking out with the French superstar rather than his own father as a mascot.

Sean Longstaff thought he’d bagged Kylian Mbappe’s shirt following Newcastle United’s stunning 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. However, the Geordie was beaten to the prized possession by Kieran Trippier’s young son.

On what will be remembered as one of the greatest nights in Newcastle’s 130-year history, the Magpies recorded an emphatic victory over their star-studded opponents on Wednesday evening. Goals from Miguel Almiron and Dan Burn gave the hosts a 2-0 half-time lead at St. James’ Park.

Longstaff then added a third goal for Newcastle shortly after the interval before Lucas Hernandez found the net for the visitors. Then, in the first minute of stoppage-time, Fabian Schar put the cherry on top of the proverbial cake with a stunning strike past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“To score four times against PSG in front of our supporters made it a really special night,” Newcastle’s delighted manager Eddie Howe told reporters, per The Guardian, after the final whistle. “The atmosphere was very special; I can’t thank our fans enough.”

Howe’s men now find themselves top of Group F after the opening two rounds of matches, having secured four points from a possible six. In the previous game they registered a creditable 0-0 draw away against AC Milan at the San Siro in what was the club’s first Champions League fixture since 2003.

Group F Games Played Wins Draws Losses GD Points 1. Newcastle 2 1 1 0 +3 4 2. PSG 2 1 0 1 -1 3 3. AC Milan 2 0 2 0 0 2 4. Borussia Dortmund 2 0 1 1 -2 1

Trippier: My son is obsessed with Mbappe

Prior to the PSG game, Trippier revealed that his son, six-year-old Jacob, was “obsessed” with Mbappe and wanted to walk out with the French superstar, rather than his dad, in his role as a mascot. “I was having a bit of banter with my son on Monday, and he said he wanted to walk out with Mbappe instead of me,” the England international said, per The Sun. “I really wasn’t happy with that!

“He’s obsessed with him, always watching his clips on YouTube. I said to him, ‘If you get to walk out with Mbappe, you don’t look at me in the tunnel!’. Everyone is going to want his shirt, that is normal, but it’s not crossed my mind - I want the three points!”

Longstaff tried to get Mbappe's shirt

However, Longstaff spotted his opportunity during the match and attempted to bag Mbappe’s shirt for his younger sibling. "I was blocking him from a goal-kick so I tried to get it for my little brother,” the 25-year-old said live on TNT Sports. "So hopefully, I still get it!"

Trippier's son bags Mbappe's shirt

It appeared that Longstaff had won the battle for Mbappe’s match-worn jersey, only for Trippier’s son to walk past the TNT Sports panel at the end of the show with his hero’s shirt wrapped around him. You can watch the footage below:

Jacob also appeared live on CBS Sports and was given a high five by Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards for walking away with the World Cup winner’s jersey. Watch that video below:

While it’s hard not to feel a little sorry for Longstaff’s younger brother, you can see how made up little Jacob was to get his hands on the shirt of his footballing hero. It must have meant the world to him and it’ll be a night he never, ever forgets.

