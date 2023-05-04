Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon will be a regular starter at St James' Park next season, believes Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The 22-year-old has been in and out of Eddie Howe's team since joining the Magpies from Everton in January, but Downie is expecting him to have a much bigger role in the 2023/24 campaign.

Newcastle news — Anthony Gordon

While he was hooked off at half-time in Newcastle's 3-1 win against Southampton last weekend, Howe is tipping Gordon to become a "top player" in the future.

"We’ve seen glimpses of unbelievable potential. I’ve got no doubts — I’ve said this previously — that he’ll be a top player for us," the 45-year-old was quoted as saying by The Independent.

"Sometimes these things take a little bit longer for everyone else to see, but I’ve got no doubts."

Gordon has made 11 appearances for Newcastle this season, as per Transfermarkt. He's currently earning £60,000 a week at St James' Park, according to Capology.

What has Keith Downie said about Anthony Gordon and Newcastle?

Downie is backing Gordon to become a regular starter at Newcastle.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "He changed the game against Brentford a few weeks ago away from home. He was excellent against Man City the game after the cup final and probably should have scored. I see him being a sort of starter, a regular starter next season.

"I think he'll be in and out between now and the last five games of the season, but I see him having one of those starting jerseys next season, wide on the left. I think that's where he sees him playing and I think he'll be a regular starter wide on the left next season."

Will Anthony Gordon be in Newcastle's starting XI next term?

At some point, Gordon is definitely going to get a serious run in this Newcastle side. After all, they invested a lot of money in him.

The English youngster arrived at St James' Park in a £45m deal, as reported by BBC Sport, so it's hard to imagine Howe not giving him a proper chance.

For what's left of this campaign, though, Gordon will probably have to accept being a bit-part player. With Newcastle flying at the moment and close to securing Champions League qualification, now is not the time to experiment and focus on embedding new players into the team.