Crystal Palace have been quick to shut down substantial packages worth as high as £60 million from Newcastle United, but despite sanctioning the sale of Joachim Andersen to Fulham, the Magpies are still confident in their chances of securing a deal for Marc Guehi, as revealed by journalist Ben Jacobs exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

An impressive showing for the England national team at Euro 2024 earlier this year provided a strong boost to Guehi's market value, and several clubs have been in touch regarding his situation.

Newcastle have been considered front-runners to land the 24-year-old, though negotiations have been drawn out considerably as a result of Palace's reluctance to budge from their valuation.

In a unique twist of events, Fulham swooped for Guehi's centre-back partner Andersen, in a transfer worth in the region of £30 million. Many expected Newcastle's pursuit to end as a result, but instead, it is still very much on the cards.

Newcastle Remain 'Optimistic' for Marc Guehi Transfer

Palace may be in need of additional funds

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs confirmed that a deal could still be struck between Crystal Palace and Newcastle for Guehi's future:

"In the end, the money might be too good for Crystal Palace to turn down. Steve Parish is on record saying he can't imagine an eventuality where both his centre-backs go and yet, contrary to those on-record comments, Joachim Andersen is close to Fulham, and Newcastle are still at the table and optimistic now on Marc Guehi, of coming to a total package that could well exceed £65million. "Guehi wants to move to Newcastle, even though he has been very respectful to Palace, and he captained them in their opening game. "From the perspective of Newcastle and Guehi, the chapter is not over. They're still there at the negotiating table, and there's a realistic possibility, even with Andersen departing, that this one still gets done."

Initially a Chelsea youth academy graduate, Guehi first rose to prominence in the Championship with Swansea before earning a move up a division to Selhurst Park. A mainstay in Crystal Palace's starting eleven for three seasons now, Guehi has established himself as a formidable, Premier League-level defender, and has in-turn attracted a range of suitors within the country.

Newcastle have led the race, and Liverpool and Manchester United have also been linked with the 24-year-old, though a steep asking price upwards of £65 million will have undoubtedly deterred attempts from most interested clubs.

But Eddie Howe is especially keen on bringing Guehi to St James' Park, and the hierarchy are seemingly willing to fulfill the English custodian's wishes.

Guehi, Botman, Schar - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Guehi Botman Schar Minutes 2,023 1,378 3,057 Goals/Assists 0/1 2/2 4/1 Pass success rate (%) 87.2 90.5 83.2 Aerials won per game 1.2 2 1.9 Tackles per game 1.1 1.2 1.2 Interceptions per game 0.7 0.5 1 Overall rating 6.55 6.58 6.81

What could have proved to be a key obstacle in a possible transfer was Andersen's surprise return to Fulham - the Danish international started all 38 games for Palace last season, as one of the most crucial first-team members, alongside Guehi. Despite the side's thinned-out depth in the defensive department, though, the deal for Marc Guehi is still possible.

Everton Open Talks for Newcastle Full-Back Kieran Trippier

The 33-year-old is no longer guaranteed first-team minutes

Newcastle ace, Kieran Trippier, could be set for a move away from Tyneside this summer, and Everton have expressed an interest in acquiring his services. As per David Ornstein, the player himself is pushing for an exit before the transfer window slams shut, as he enters into the final two years of his contract.

Trippier earned massive plaudits after a successful start to life at Newcastle following his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2022, with some even labeling him "world-class" for his performances. However, with talented full-back prospect Valentino Livramento a preferred option due to his potential, Trippier's future at the club is certainly up in the air.

The Toffees are reportedly exploring a loan move, which would see Sean Dyche reunite with the former Burnley defender.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored