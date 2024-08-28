Newcastle United have identified Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi as their marquee summer signing and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has suggested that Eddie Howe and his entourage are, despite varying reports, targeting a move for the 24-year-old.

In 2022/23, the Magpies’ defensive record – 33 goals conceded across the 38-game Premier League season – was the joint-best in the top division, but that status diminished last term thanks to a plethora of injuries to the defensive line, hence their persistent interest in Manchester United and Liverpool-linked Guehi.

Newcastle Utd Latest on Marc Guehi chase

Piquing the interest of clubs aplenty in the English top flight after seamlessly replacing Harry Maguire in England’s starting line-up at Euro 2024, Guehi has been Howe and Co’s primary target since his glittering performances in Germany.

As things stand, the Tyneside-based outfit have Sven Botman and Fabian Schar at their disposal but their options beyond the aforementioned duo – combined with their injury issues – is a worry among St James’ Park circles.

Guehi vs Botman vs Schar - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Guehi Botman Schar Minutes 2,023 1,378 3,057 Goals 0 2 4 Assists 1 2 1 Pass success rate (%) 87.2 90.5 83.2 Tackles per game 1.1 1.2 1.2 Interceptions per game 0.7 0.5 1 Overall rating 6.55 6.58 6.81

Newcastle’s pursuit has not been plain sailing, however, with Crystal Palace snubbing a quartet of offers for the 24-year-old who has been dubbed "exceptional", with their latest offer being reported to be around the £60 million mark.

That said, Football Insider recently reported that the top four hopefuls remain confident in striking a deal with the former Chelsea graduate, who has racked up 16 Three Lions caps, before the fast-approaching deadline.

Romano: Newcastle ‘Still Pushing’ for Guehi Deal

Deal has been ‘close for three months’

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the ever-reliable Romano suggested that Guehi’s move to the northeast has been at the ‘same stage’ for just shy of three months, though the Magpies are refusing to give up in their pursuit.

Insisting that negotiations between all the relevant parties are continuing, the transfer insider suggested that the suitors are keen to strike a deal, however long it takes. Romano said:

“We’re still at the same stage. It's been close for three months, I think, so we are still there with this negotiation ongoing between Newcastle and Crystal Palace. "Newcastle are not giving up and, despite reports on other defenders, they still want Marc Guehi. They are still pushing for this deal to happen. So, I'm sure that they will keep going in the next hours to try and reach an agreement with Crystal Palace.”

Newcastle Talks for James Trafford ‘Re-Open’

Howe eyeing long-term successor to Pope

In a bid to bolster their goalkeeper department, Newcastle have, per TBR Football, recently invested more time and effort into signing Burnley’s James Trafford after re-opening talks with his now-Championship employers.

Nick Pope may have now returned from an injury that saw him ruled out for a large part of last season but Greysouthen-born Trafford, 21, has been identified as the long-term replacement for his fellow countryman.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trafford has kept 49 clean sheets, while conceding 161 goals, in his 138-game club career.

Earmarked as the natural successor to Jordan Pickford in the international set-up, the Clarets are expecting to lose the England shot stopper before the window comes to a close and, with Newcastle interested, they are his most likely destination.

All statistics per WhoScored