Newcastle United's transfer window can fully get underway now that their Premier League Profit and Sustainability woes have been subsided, alongside the appointment of Paul Mitchell as their sporting director after Dan Ashworth departed for Manchester United - and Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Magpies have held discussions with AC Milan over Malick Thiaw in recent weeks.

Alongside having a shortlist of 'three or four' centre-backs to bring to St. James' Park, Mitchell and Co will be wanting to spend frugally with the aims of keeping well out of PSR wariness once again. That has seen them take an interest in Thiaw, as well as having England youngster James Trafford as their 'next priority' to come into the goalkeeping ranks.

Newcastle Are Keen on Malick Thiaw

The German youngster has played over 50 times for AC Milan

GIVEMESPORT exclusively revealed last week that Newcastle were advancing on a deal that would see Thiaw move into their ranks, though Milan don't wish to sell the £25m-rated German, and so it is not an easy deal to get over the line.

Newcastle were keen to not only sell Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to appease PSR rulings, but to free up funds for the coming window and as a result, they can begin to move ambitiously in the future.

Malick Thiaw's Serie A statistics - AC Milan squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 21 16th Clearances Per Game 2.6 =1st Tackles Per Game 1.6 =2nd Blocks Per Game 0.6 6th Match rating 6.59 17th

The Magpies also reportedly made a bid in the region of £16million for Trafford at the start of June, but talks have not yet progressed for the young Burnley stopper and as a result, a deal remains in the balance as the window continues to tick away.

Romano: Newcastle "Appreciate" Malick Thiaw

The club are also aiming to land Trafford as a priority

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano revealed that Newcastle held talks with Milan about the German two weeks ago in a bid to learn more about his future - whilst also having Trafford at the top of their transfer shortlist. He said:

"[They are] also in for a centre-back, because they had some sort of conversation with AC Milan for Malick Thiaw - the German centre-back. "He remains one of the players they appreciate, but I'm told they have a proper shortlist with three or four names for the new centre-back. "I think Newcastle will be busy maybe covering three to four positions including the goalkeeper, with James Trafford still being their priority target there."

Newcastle Need to Sign Younger Defenders

Three out of contract stars at the back are looming over them

Newcastle are in need of a centre-back - at least a young one - due to their aging back line. Fabian Schar and Dan Burn have been excellent servants since their respective moves but with the duo both sitting at 32 years of age and Jamaal Lascelles struggling with injuries, they need new signings for the future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Malick Thiaw has three caps for Germany, having made his debut in 2023.

Lloyd Kelly was a smart signing on a free transfer from Bournemouth, and Botman is their star centre-back having signed from Lille two years ago; but another one could be needed to offer competition, especially with all three being out of contract at the end of next season.

Thiaw would be an immense signing having been a regular at AC Milan since his move two years ago, and at the age of just 22, he certainly has room to grow at St. James' Park should he make the move with the Magpies clearly targeting youth in the current transfer window.

