Newcastle United have submitted a surprise £50m bid for Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, according to Fichajes.

The Magpies are reportedly eyeing the England U21 international’s arrival after the season and have taken their first step in Elliott’s pursuit by presenting an early proposal to the Premier League leaders.

Elliott has mostly been a squad player under Arne Slot this season and could be among several Anfield departures this summer, alongside Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez.

The 21-year-old’s future is likely to be defined in the coming weeks, with Newcastle eyeing ‘intense’ negotiations to lure the attacking midfielder to St James’ Park.

Newcastle Want Harvey Elliott

Present an initial offer to Liverpool

According to Fichajes, while Elliott is happy at Liverpool and not actively seeking a move, a £50m proposal from Newcastle could be ‘hard to refuse’ for the Reds, who are looking to rebuild their squad ahead of Slot’s second season.

Elliott has endured an injury-hit campaign at Anfield, making just four starts across all competitions and 17 appearances off the bench.

The 21-year-old, praised as a ‘superstar’, was sidelined with a broken foot for over two months until mid-November and has yet to start in the Premier League this term, with just 128 minutes of top-flight action under his belt so far.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Elliott has scored three goals in five appearances in the Champions League this season.

Newcastle are eyeing a busy summer window under Eddie Howe after a relatively quiet 12 months, having improved their financial situation.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Magpies are believed to be targeting at least two reinforcements up front, including a right-sided winger and a new centre forward to replace Callum Wilson, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Harvey Elliott's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 11 Goals 0 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 128

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: Newcastle a 'Frontrunner' in Race to Sign 'Phenomenal' Star Newcastle United are expected to be one of the frontrunners to sign Chelsea winger Noni Madueke in the summer transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-03-25.